Fresno State football vs. San Diego State in-game updates, notes: for Bulldogs, patience critical

Fresno State quarterback Jorge Reyna, center, throws a pass during the Bulldogs’ 41-31 loss to Colorado State Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Bulldogs with another stop

Fresno State freshman safety Evan Williams shut down a San Diego State drive at the Bulldogs’ 29-yard line, cutting down Kaegun Williams on a fourth-down run.

The Bulldogs, who went three-and-out on theirs first series, take over there.

Start with a stop

Fresno state defense forced a punt to open the game, only the second time in Mountain West play that they have not allowed points on an opponent’s opening drive.

Three yards might be enough

Fresno State has beaten San Diego State the past two seasons, rushing the football with just enough success against what has been one of the best run defenses in the Mountain West.

The Aztecs led the conference last season in rushing defense, were third in 2017.

It did that with a veteran at center making the line calls against the Aztecs’ tricky 3-3-5 defense, first senior Aaron Mitchell, then senior Markus Boyer.

Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers (20) rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 41-38 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Honolulu. Rivers, who rushed for 146 yards last week against Colorado State, has back-to-back games with 100 or more yards for the first time in his career. Marco Garcia ASSOCIATED PRESS

On Friday they will have redshirt freshman Tyrone Sampson at center and making only his second career start.

The Bulldogs in fact will not be starting a single offensive lineman that has played much if at all against San Diego State, which this season is leading the conference and second in the nation in rushing defense.

The Aztecs are allowing just 65.3 rushing yards per game, 2.4 per play.

“It will be very tough for Tyrone, but I know he’s up for it,” offensive coordinator and line coach Ryan Grubb said. “(Tuesday) in practice my message to him at the end was, ‘That was pretty tough, wasn’t it?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘Guess what, those were scout team guys. No. 44 (Kyahva) Tezino, he’s been doing this for four years and knows this defensvie like the back of his hand, so think how hard they’re going to hit those gaps and those stunts and those pressures.’

“That’s one of the things that you see, and what makes them good. They execute their scheme and you just see confidence. When they’re hitting a stunt, they’ve done that a million times and that makes it difficult to block them up. But we’ve shown our guys the road map. We’ve done it. They know what it looks like.”

The key for the Bulldogs will be patience. In a 23-14 victory over the Aztecs last season Fresno State rushed the ball 43 times, kept pounding it at San Diego State. It generated 123 yards at just 2.9 yards a play, but Ronnie Rivers and Jordan Mims rushed for second half touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs back from a 14-10 halftime deficit.

Fresno State’s Josh Hokit, center, runs through an attempted tackle by Colorado State’s Jan-Phillip Bombek, left, and Jamal Hicks, right, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

In a position meeting at the start of the week, Grubb asked the Bulldogs’ linemen if they remembered the longest run a running back had against San Diego State last season.

The guesses were up there – 25 yards, 50 yards.

It was eight yards.

“We might get one or two to pop and that’s what you hope and if you stay together and you zone them up correctly those things can happen,” Grubb said. “But you might go a whole game like we did and not get one and you just have to grind out three yards and be happy about it.

“That was the message to them. You have to be patient. A three yard gain is nothing to shake a stick at. We have to get into manageable (down and distances) and stay in manageable, because if you get into long and let them expand on their pressure package, that’s not good living.”