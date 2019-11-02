Fresno State at Hawaii in-game updates, notes: Cropper TD pass has Bulldogs on top 7-0

Fresno State’s Ronnie Rivers, left, fends off Colorado State’s Jamal Hicks, right, in the Rams’ 41-31 victory over the Bulldogs Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 in Fresno. Rivers rushed for a season-high 146 yards in the loss. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Cropper can throw it, too

Fresno State has taken a 7-0 lead, scoring on a 36-yard pass from wideout Jalen Cropper to Zane Pope with 6:29 to go in the first quarter.

It is the first career passing attempt for Cropper, who spent some time at Sanger High as an option quarterback.

The Bulldogs’ drive was 90 yards in nine plays – they had a 93-yard TD drive against Sacramento State. They ran the ball seven times on the drive against a defense that is ranked last in the Mountain West in yards per rushing play, and threw it twice.

Bulldogs’ open with a stop

Hawaii got the ball first, taking the opening kickoff and … punting.

That snaps a streak of three games in which the Bulldogs have allowed their opponents to score on their first possession. Fresno State had allowed a touchdown in a loss at Air Force, a field goal to UNLV and a touchdown to Colorado State.

Some pre-game reading …

To run or not to run …

Fresno State matches up against one of the worst rushing defenses in the Mountain West on Saturday at Hawaii, the Rainbow Warriors allowing a conference-worst 5.7 yards per play in giving up 204.8 yards per game.

But the Bulldogs could also be rolling out yet another starting offensive line combination after left tackle Dontae Bull went down, back in and then down and out with an injury in a loss last week to Colorado State.

If without Bull, Fresno State is likely to start Alex Akingbulu at left tackle. It would be the first career start for the graduate transfer from UCLA. Akingbulu also would be the fifth Bulldogs’ offensive lineman to make a first career start this season, joining senior Nick Aibuedefe, who started at left tackle against Sacramento State and left guard at New Mexico State; freshman Bula Schmidt, who started at left guard at Air Force and against UNLV, redshirt freshman Jace Fuamatu, who started at left guard against Colorado State; and center Matt Smith, who has started all seven games to this point.

The question is, should that matter against a team that has had so much trouble against the run?

Fresno State obviously has had its difficulties rushing the football with running backs Ronnie Riivers and Josh Hokit – Rivers went over the 100-yard mark last week for the first time this season in the loss to Colorado State, churning out 146 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 plays, including plays of 37, 20 and 45 yards.

That may have impacted play-calling, with the Bulldogs throwing the ball more this season than rushing it.

That is an anomaly for a Jeff Tedford team.

Those offenses are well-balanced, but lean to the run. The Bulldogs last season had a 501 to 440 rush-pass ratio and in 2017 it was 515 to 437.

This season, they have rushed it 225 times while putting it in the air 234 times.

Only twice at Cal did the Golden Bears throw the ball more than run it under Tedford.

