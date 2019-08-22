Fresno State

Can’t swim? No worries. Why Fresno State AD Terry Tumey took a plunge into a pool

Terry Tumey laughs as he addresses the crowd after being named Fresno State’s new Director of Athletics during a press conference Monday morning, June 25, 2018 in Fresno.
Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey is pumped for the 2019-20 Bulldogs season.

How pumped? He took one for the teams, literally — in a splashing way.

In front of athletes at the Aquatic Center on Wednesday, a fully clothed Tumey jumped into the pool much to the delight of the athletes.

But one problem.

Tumey can’t swim, so he got some help from trainers who assisted him out of the pool while he laughed.

After emerging from of the pool, he raised his arms in the air towards the athletes and gave a series of fist pumps.

“Not a swimmer (as you can tell), but I’ll take plunge for these kids any day!” Tumey wrote on Twitter.

Judging by the comments, many people enjoyed seeing Tumey jump in the pool.

