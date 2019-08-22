Bulldogs’ Hokit still planning to wrestle this winter – while training for Pro Day

Fresno State’s Josh Hokit balancing football and wrestling. Fresno State running back Josh Hokit will continue to balance playing football and wrestling. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno State running back Josh Hokit will continue to balance playing football and wrestling.

Clearly, Josh Hokit is not going to take a redshirt season. The plan to sit out 2019 and transition to linebacker went away with injuries in the Fresno State Bulldogs’ running backs group to Jordan Mims, Romello Harris and freshman Peyton Dixon.

Hokit last week moved back to running back and on Thursday as the Bulldogs started game prep for the Aug. 31 season-opener at USC he was getting plenty of work there with the No. 1 and No. 2 offenses.

But what of the plan to wrestle as a heavyweight in the spring, then come back for a senior season of football in 2020 and take a shot at playing football beyond college?

Hokit still plans to do both, this year, and after going from football and a Mountain West Conference championship to an All-American wrestler at 197 pounds last season that doesn’t at all sound implausible.

“That’s how I’m looking at it,” he said. “Training for a (40-yard dash), I know they’re a big deal, but how much time do you really need to train for specific events? he said. “I think I can still wrestle and train for that.”

Putting up a bunch of reps on the bench press at 225 pounds, also not a problem.

“I’m going to be extra strong wrestling heavyweight,” Hokit said, “so I feel like that’s going to help me in that aspect even more.”

NCAA rules allow a student-athlete to participate in a Pro Day-type of activity without jeopardizing eligibility in another sport, so there is no impediment there.

“As of right now I still plan on doing both,” Hokit said.