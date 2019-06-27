Family, friends to honor former Fresno State trainer Paul Schechter with celebration of life

Former Fresno State trainer Paul Schechter tends to injured defensive lineman Danny Williams. Schechter, who worked with Bulldogs’ student-athletes for 27 years and was a member of three halls of fame died June 21, 2019. Fresno Bee file

Family and friends will hold a celebration of life on Saturday for former Fresno State Hall of Fame trainer Paul Schechter, who worked with Bulldogs student-athletes for 27 years and spearheaded fundraising drives for athletics facilities improvements.

Schechter died June 21. He was 75.

“It’s an open house for all of his friends and neighbors and relatives, for all of his fans,” Mike Emigh said. “We look forward to seeing everyone that held Paul in high regard, which is everyone that ever met him.

“People can come through and say hello to each other and say hello to the family and give him a nice sendoff.”

The celebration will be held at the Belmont Country Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Along with working with Fresno State student-athletes from 1974 to 2001, Schechter was the head athletic trainer for U.S. Olympic Trials in 1964, ‘68 and ‘72 and was the athletics trainer for the U.S. track and field team at the Military World Games in 1968, ‘71 and ‘73.

He was selected to the National Athletics Training Association District 8 Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Far West Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Fame in 2002.

Schechter in 2016 was inducted into the Fresno Athletic Hall of Fame.

“Paul is who really helped develop Fresno State football and Fresno State athletics for many years, even before me,” said former football coach Pat Hill, in a release from the athletics department. “There were a lot of men and women who were fortunate to be mentored by Paul.

“His legacy at Fresno State is huge. I know we need new facilities on the west side of Cedar and I believe this community will provide those for our student-athletes, however, if it wasn’t for the hard work and dedication of Paul Schechter, the facilities built and finalized would have never come to fruition without him. He did so many things for the university.”