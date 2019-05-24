Fresno State
Fresno State baseball apply mercy rule on UNLV, needs one more win to lock up NCAA bid
Fresno State baseball is moving on to the Mountain West tournament championship.
The top-seeded Bulldogs trounced third-seeded UNLV on Friday, applying the 10-run mercy run in seven innings en route an 11-1 win at Reno.
Fresno State (37-14-1) generated 13 hits compared to UNLV’s three.
None was as big as McCarthy Tatum’s grand slam during the Bulldogs’ six-run seventh inning that helped wrap up the night early.
Tatum, the Mountain West’s co-Player of the Year, was one of seven Fresno State players to record an extra-base hit Friday.
Zach Presno also homered, providing a two-run shot that put the Bulldogs up 3-0 in the second.
Bulldogs starting pitcher Davis Moore went the distance in the shortened outing, allowing three hits and two walks for one run. He struck out six.
Fresno State next plays at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, taking on the winner between UNLV and No. 4 Nevada.
The Wolf Pack eliminated No. 2 San Diego State 6-4 in an early game Friday.
Fresno State, which has yet to lose in the Mountain West’s double-elimination tournament, is one win from securing an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
