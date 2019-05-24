Fresno State baseball apply mercy rule on UNLV, needs one more win to lock up NCAA bid

Fresno State’s Underdogs to Wonderdogs 10-year anniversary The ultimate underdog story is recounted as Fresno State baseball celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its 2008 College World Series national championship. Bulldogs coach Mike Batesole and players detail their Underdog to Wonderdog run. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The ultimate underdog story is recounted as Fresno State baseball celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its 2008 College World Series national championship. Bulldogs coach Mike Batesole and players detail their Underdog to Wonderdog run.

Fresno State baseball is moving on to the Mountain West tournament championship.

The top-seeded Bulldogs trounced third-seeded UNLV on Friday, applying the 10-run mercy run in seven innings en route an 11-1 win at Reno.

Fresno State (37-14-1) generated 13 hits compared to UNLV’s three.

None was as big as McCarthy Tatum’s grand slam during the Bulldogs’ six-run seventh inning that helped wrap up the night early.

B7 | TATUM GRAND SLAM️ 'Dogs take a 9-1 lead over the Rebels! #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/rM7ufxwXb2 — FS Bulldog Baseball (@FresnoStateBSB) May 25, 2019

Tatum, the Mountain West’s co-Player of the Year, was one of seven Fresno State players to record an extra-base hit Friday.

Zach Presno also homered, providing a two-run shot that put the Bulldogs up 3-0 in the second.

Bulldogs starting pitcher Davis Moore went the distance in the shortened outing, allowing three hits and two walks for one run. He struck out six.

Fresno State next plays at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, taking on the winner between UNLV and No. 4 Nevada.

The Wolf Pack eliminated No. 2 San Diego State 6-4 in an early game Friday.

Fresno State, which has yet to lose in the Mountain West’s double-elimination tournament, is one win from securing an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.