Fresno State baseball at Air Force canceled, but softball trip to Colorado State still on

The Fresno State baseball team’s weekend series at Air Force has been canceled.

Fresno State said winter storms impacting the Colorado Springs area this week caused the Friday-Saturday-Sunday Mountain West Conference series to be called off.

The Bulldogs softball team’s weekend series 130 miles north at Colorado State is still on beginning at 3 p.m. Pacific time Friday.

Much of Colorado experienced blizzard conditions this week, with icy roads and flight cancellations.

Baseball

The top four teams advance to the Mountain West baseball tournament Memorial Day weekend in Reno, making the lost weekend at Air Force doubly hard on Fresno State. Not only are the Bulldogs left idle in the middle of the season, but they miss playing a program that Fresno State has gone 24-7 against since joining the Mountain West in 2013.

The Bulldogs’ season has been full of starts and stops because of weather. The season-opening home series against Utah Valley was cut from four games to three (with a concluding doubleheader on Presidents Day) because of rain.

The opening game Feb. 21 against Utah in the Tony Gwynn Legacy at San Diego was canceled because of rain.

And the past two Saturdays, games at home against UNLV and at No. 25 Tennessee were suspended because of rain.

Tuesday night at Beiden Field, fans and players got wet when another rainstorm blew through, but they were eventually greeted by a rainbow and the Bulldogs beat San Francisco 8-6 in a nonconference game. That put Fresno State (8-5, 1-2 Mountain West) on a two-game winning streak (they beat Tennessee in the series finale)

Zach Ashford, Carter Bins and Zach Presno each homered against San Francisco. No. 1 starter Ryan Jensen was the last of seven Fresno State pitchers, getting a groundout from the only batter he faced to record the save.





Fresno State is off until Tuesday night when it plays at Pacific in a nonconference game. Next weekend, the Bulldogs are home against San Jose State in a Mountain West series.

Softball

Fresno State (14-6) takes an eight-game winning streak to Fort Collins for the Mountain West Conference-opener against Colorado State. The Rams (17-4) also are on an eight-game winning streak built on sweeping tournaments the past two weekends at home.





The forecast is for sunny skies all weekend with gametime temperatures hovering around 40 degrees.

With seven of nine Mountain West teams starting this weekend at or above .500 in nonconference and no Mountain West tournament, winning series is paramount.





The Bulldogs have done that against Colorado State, going 13-5 against the Rams since joining the Mountain West in 2013.