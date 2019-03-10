Bulldogs show some bite in weekend series at Tennessee, head home for game vs. USF

When does a college baseball series loss feel like a win?
When it’s a weekend trip by Fresno State to Tennessee.
The Bulldogs ended the Volunteers’ season-opening, 15-game winning streak on Sunday with a 10-7 win in the finale of a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville.
The win was a momentum-builder for Fresno State (7-5) after a couple heartbreakers. Friday night, the Bulldogs hit the 25th-ranked Volunteers in the mouth with a three-run first but lost 8-3. Saturday night, Fresno State had a huge eighth-inning rally stopped by rain; when the game resumed Sunday morning, the Bulldogs finished a nine-run inning but eventually lost 13-9.
Fresno State scored four in the first inning of the series finale, but gave up five in the second. That’s when the Bulldogs showed some resilience, scoring five in the fourth to wrest control back.
Davis Moore (3-0) went five innings for the win and Jaime Arias set down five straight (three on strikeouts) for his fourth save.
Zach Ashford was 4 for 5 and JT Arruda was 3 for 5 with four RBIs.
Fresno State is home Tuesday night for a 6:05 p.m. nonconference game against San Francisco at Beiden Field. Next weekend, the Bulldogs are at Air Force for a Mountain West Conference series.
