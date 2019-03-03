Fresno State

Fresno State salvages finale in conference-opening baseball series against visiting UNLV

Fresno Bee Staff

March 03, 2019 08:37 PM

Fresno State catcher Carter Bins hit a tying homer and a go-ahead RBI single in the Bulldogs’ 6-4 win over UNLV on Sunday.
Fresno State catcher Carter Bins hit a tying homer and a go-ahead RBI single in the Bulldogs’ 6-4 win over UNLV on Sunday. courtesy Fresno State Athletics
Fresno State catcher Carter Bins hit a tying homer and a go-ahead RBI single in the Bulldogs’ 6-4 win over UNLV on Sunday. courtesy Fresno State Athletics

The Fresno State baseball team rallied to win the second game of a Sunday doubleheader and prevent UNLV from sweeping a Mountain West Conference-opening series at Beiden Field.

The Bulldogs came in with a 5-1 record but left 6-3 with a trip to 12-0 Tennessee coming up March 8-10.

The Bulldogs got a 6-4 win against UNLV, tying the game 3-3 in the fourth inning and going ahead in the fifth on Bins’ RBI single and McCarthy Tatum’s two-run double.

Fresno State starter Davis Moore (2-0) worked into the eighth in the longest outing of his career and struck out a career-high nine with one walk. Closer Jaime Arias gave up a two-out single and a walk in the ninth to bring the go-ahead run to the plate but got a comebacker for his third save.

The Rebels won 4-3 in 10 innings Friday night and 7-3 in Sunday’s first game that was continued after rain stopped play Saturday night in the bottom of the first.

Friday’s loss was particularly painful since Bulldogs starter Ryan Jensen struck out a career-high 10 in six innings. Arias entered in the eighth after a leadoff walk and gave up the tying run, then was touched for the go-ahead run in the 10th. Meanwhile, Fresno State left the bases loaded in the eighth and 10th.

  Comments  