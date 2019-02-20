Fresno State women’s hoops catches fire, sets a season-best mark for shooting

The Fresno State women’s basketball team caught on fire Wednesday.
The Bulldogs shot a whopping 83.3 percent in the third quarter en route to a season-best 58.2 percent from the field while winning 77-70 at Air Force in Mountain West play.
Fresno State (17-8, 10-4) scored 26 points during their lights out shooting third quarter. The Bulldogs even finished 14 of 23 (60.1 percent) for the entire second half.
Sophomore Maddi Utti converted 10 of 12 shots from the field to finish with 21 points. She also notched her fourth double-double of the season by adding 11 rebounds to go along with four assists.
Teammate Bree Delaney added 12 points and eight assists, and Aly Gamez chipped in 15 points.
Fresno State has scored at least 73 points in each of its past five games.
Air Force (8-17, 4-10) received a game-high 22 points from Kaelin Immel.
