With 22.5 points in two wins, this Fresno State star earns Mountain West player of week honors

Fresno State senior Braxton Huggins averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in victories last week over Boise State and at New Mexico and was named the player of the week in the Mountain West Conference.
Huggins is the second Fresno State player this season and fourth ever to be honored by the conference, joining guard Noah Blackwell, forward Cullen Russo and guard Marvelle Harris, who was player of the week five times in his career.
Huggins hit 9 of 16 shots and scored 26 points in the Bulldogs’ victory over Boise State including a big shot with 28 seconds to go that put Fresno State in the lead in a game it trailed for more than 29 minutes before winning 65-63.
In foul trouble early at New Mexico, the senior from Bakersfield scored all 19 of his points in the second half as the Bulldogs erased an 8-point deficit in an 81-73 victory
In the two games, Huggins hit 50 percent of his shots including 36.8 at the 3-point line while also averaging 1.5 blocked shots and just 1 turnover as the Bulldogs improved to 19-6 and 10-3 in the conference.
Fresno State is tied with Utah State in second place in the Mountain West going into a game Wednesday against Air Force at the Save Mart Center. The Bulldogs play at first-place Nevada on Saturday in Reno. Nevada is ranked No. 6 in the nation by the Associated Press.
Fresno State MW players of the week
- Marvelle Harris, Nov. 11, 2013
- Marvelle Harris, Jan. 12, 2015
- Marvelle Harris, Nov. 23, 2015
- Marvelle Harris, Feb. 29, 2016
- Marvelle Harris, March 7, 2016
- Cullen Russo, Nov. 14, 2016
- Noah Blackwell, Dec., 24, 2018
- Braxton Huggins, Feb. 18, 2019
