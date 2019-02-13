Bulldogs baseball kicks off Friday with Batesole one win from reaching 800 victories

Time to find out if Fresno State’s massive youth movement from a year ago will lead to bigger dividends this season.

A year after doling out playing time to as many as 13 freshmen, Bulldogs coach Mike Batesole will rely heavily on those same young players as sophomores to get Fresno State back on the winning track.

Fresno State kicks off the 2019 season Friday, hosting Utah Valley for a four-game series at Beiden Field. The first pitch is 6:05 p.m

Despite going young last year, the Bulldogs finished with a winning record overall at 30-24.

But they also were exposed during much of Mountain West play, going 13-17 for fifth place in the seven-team conference and failing to qualifying for the four-team conference tournament.

Will a more experienced and mature roster, which includes 24 returners in all, get the Bulldogs back on track and seriously challenge for a championship?

Fresno State was predicted to finish third in the conference according to the Mountain West preseason coaches’ poll — behind San Diego State (39-21, 18-12) and Nevada (29-24, 20-9).

Sophomore left-handed pitcher Nikoh Mitchell was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Preseason Watch List.

In 57 2/3 innings last year, Mitchell struck out 53 and went 4-3 with a 3.28 ERA. He also held opponents to a Mountain West-low .197 batting average.

Fellow sophomores JT Arruda and Jaime Arias also are coming off big years as newcomers.

Arruda hit .305 with eight homers and a .891 on-base, plus-slugging percentage to earn the Mountain West Freshman of the Year award.

Pitcher Jaime Arias received Freshman All-America honors after going 5-1 with a 3.69 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings.

In addition, senior Zach Ashford will try to build on a strong year after hitting .352 with a .895 OPS.

And junior catcher Carter Bins is coming off a solid season, batting .301 with seven homers and an .898 OPS.

Batesole sits on 799 career wins heading into his 17th season at Fresno State and 23rd year as an NCAA Division I head coach.