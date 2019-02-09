Bulldogs come up just short against hosts, finish 3-2 in Hawaii softball tournament

Fresno State softball stranded the tying run at third base in the final inning and lost 7-6 to Hawaii on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs finished 3-2 in the season-opening Hawaii Paradise Classic in Honolulu.
Danielle Lung, the freshman pitcher who was a MaxPreps All-American last season at Clovis High, gave up five runs (four earned) in her only inning to put Fresno State in a hole.
But the Bulldogs rallied with a three-run third and tied it 5-5 with two in the top of the fifth.
Fresno State left runners at second and third in that inning, then sophomore ace Danielle East (2-2) gave up a walk (after getting ahead 0-2) and a first-pitch homer to put the Bulldogs behind again.
Haley Fuller’s leadoff double in the sixth went for naught, then McKenzie Wilson and Hayleigh Galvan led off the seventh with singles, Wilson eventually scoring on a two-out wild pitch. Fuller struck out swinging to end it.
Galvan finished a great tournament going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk. She was 7 for 13 with nine RBIs in five games.
The Bulldogs are back in action next weekend at the Stacy Winsbery Invitational with games Friday in Long Beach against Oregon State (9 a.m.) and the host 49ers (11:30 a.m.), Saturday in Westwood against Cal Poly (11:30 a.m.) and host UCLA (7 p.m.) and Sunday against UC Riverside (11:30 a.m.) at UCLA. Fresno State finishes the Presidents Day weekend with a Monday 3 p.m. game at Cal Baptist.
