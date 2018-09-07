Tumey hires Tim Collins to lead Bulldogs’ athletics department development

Fresno State athletics director Terry Tumey has made perhaps the most critical hire to his senior staff, bringing on board Tim Collins on Friday as senior associate athletics director for development.
Collins comes to Fresno State from Wyoming, where he was an associate athletics director for development and played a role in raising funds for capital projects as well as elevating the annual fund. Wyoming in August opened the $44 million McMurry High Altitude Performance Center.
“We are so elated to have Tim join us as the newest member of our Fresno State Athletics senior leadership team and the Bulldog family,” Tumey said, in a statement from the athletics department.
“Tim’s contributions to our program will be focused on celebrating current relationships, which have been critically important to the success of our student-athletes in competition and in the classroom, while also broadening our appeal and reach to individuals with the ability to help us elevate and sustain our athletic enterprise at the highest levels.”
The athletics department at Fresno State has designs on an expansion of the student-athlete village, while the university takes on renovation of basic necessities inside an aged Bulldog Stadium.
Early estimates have pegged the cost of those projects at $20 million and $45 million.
More pressing, though, is day to day funding of a department saddled with 21 sports programs that, aside from football, has not had much success lately competing in the Mountain West Conference against schools with bigger budgets and fewer teams.
The Bulldogs the past two years have just one conference title – in women’s tennis.
The athletics department also this academic year is receiving $19.1 million in university support, which continues to trend to school-record levels.
In 2017-18, the university had to cover a $2 million budget shortfall, bringing the total to around $19.9 million.
In 2014-15, the department received $13.4 million in university support.
University president Dr. Joseph I. Castro has said that he would like to reduce university support to athletics in future years, and that it needs to maximize its revenue streams and enhance investment in Fresno State athletics.
Enter Collins, who had been at Wyoming since 2013 and before that was an assistant athletics director for development and fund raising at Black Hills State University. He started his career in college athletics as director of operations for the basketball program at Cal State Fullerton and was an assistant basketball coach at Chadron State and Lewis-Clark State and Black Hills State. He moved into development in 2011 at Black Hills.
Collins at Fresno State will be responsible for leading and managing all development and fund raising activities for the athletics department and will supervise the fund raising staff for The Bulldog Foundation,which raises funds for athletics scholarships.
