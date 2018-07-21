Remember Stacy Johnson-Klein? She's back in coaching - and far from Fresno State

Stacy Johnson-Klein – the former Fresno State women’s basketball coach who once was at the center of a gender equity/drug abuse firestorm a little over a decade ago – is back in an official coaching capacity.
Johnson-Klein hadn’t coached full time since her firing at Fresno State in the middle of the 2004-05 season, which set up her well-publicized gender discrimination lawsuit that went on to prove costly for the university.
But 11 years since Johnson-Klein was awarded $19.1 million by a jury as part of her lawsuit against Fresno State (a judge on appeal eventually reduced her award to $9 million), the controversial coach can call herself a coach again.
Johnson-Klein has agreed to coach the Lawton High girls basketball team in her home state of Oklahoma, according to The Oklahoman. She awaits the board’s approval next month.
“I think I can be a big help,” Johnson-Klein told the Oklahoman. “They seem to think so. I know this: I’ve got to get back in that gym and do what I do and offer young women and men what I was given, which was the chance to play basketball or any sport or trade to gain an education.
“I kind of lose my mind without that.”
Johnson-Klein, 48, has coached as a volunteer for two AAU boys basketball teams the past seven years.
Before that, she briefly served as the general manager of the Lawton-Fort Sill Cavalry, the former Continental Basketball Association organization.
Most of Johnson-Klein’s coaching experience remains at the college level.
Johnson-Klein coached at Fresno State for 2 ½ seasons, beginning in 2002. She also was an assistant previously at Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma and Lawton’s Cameron University.
At Fresno State, Johnson-Klein quickly became popular among fans.
In Johnson-Klein’s first season, Fresno State went 21-13 after going 9-20 the previous season.
But by her third season, the coach’s popularity took a huge hit with the university firing Johnson-Klein and declaring that she took prescription painkillers from players, committed financial misdeeds, and jeopardized student-athlete welfare.
In 2007, Johnson-Klein fired back with a lawsuit that sought to expose the university’s unequal treatment of female coaches and athletes.
An eight-week, drama-filled trial wrapped up with the jury spending just four hours to side with Johnson-Klein.
Her lawsuit was the third straight gender discrimination case against the university that year alone.
“My life has been about overcoming obstacles, and that’s one obstacle that I had to overcome,” Johnson-Klein said. “That was probably the biggest in my life until my husband faced cancer. We just keep going. “But (my termination) was wrong. The reason I fought was it was wrong.”
