Terry Tumey to be next athletic director at Fresno State

Fresno State has hired Terry Tumey as its next athletic director, university president Joseph Castro announced Thursday on Twitter.

Breaking: Pleased to announce Terry Tumey as the next AD @Fresno_State! Presser on Monday! — Joseph I. Castro (@JosephICastro) June 21, 2018

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

A news conference will be held Monday.





Tumey, 52, has been the athletic director at NCAA Division III Claremont McKenna-Harvey Mudd-Scripps Colleges since 2016 and prior to that at UC Davis and Dominican University. He was a candidate at Fresno State in 2014 when it hired Jim Bartko to run its athletics department, and left UC Davis the following year to pursue other opportunities. UCD agreed to pay Tumey $177,500 from June 2015 to June 2016 in severance.





“I look at what’s going on and all the good things that are happening in terms of the football, basketball and other programs moving forward at UC Davis, and I’m almost taking the Jim Brown approach,” Tumey said in the Sacramento Bee, referencing the Hall of Fame running back who retired from the NFL at the height of his career.





“I figure why not get out while things are going well. I just see great things ahead for UC Davis, and there are some other things I’m looking to do.”

While at UC Davis, the Aggies won 10 conference championships including two Big West titles in women's track and field and women's golf and two Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championships in women's swimming and diving and women's gymnastics.

The football program, playing in the Big Sky Conference, was 4-7 in 2012, 5-7 in '13 and 2-9 in '14.

A Fresno State official said there would be no additional comments until the press conference. A 14-person search committee led by vice president for administration and associate vice president for auxiliary services Debbie Adishian-Astone had interviews set with five candidates before turning to Tumey including interim athletics director Steve Robertello. The committee also was to interview former Maryland athletics director Kevin Anderson, UC Irvine athletics director Michael Izzi, Incarnate Word athletics director Brian Wickstrom and Texas Southern athletics director Charles McClelland.





Tumey was a defensive lineman at UCLA from 1984 to '87, earning a degree in political science and a master's degree from the Anderson School of Business. He was an assistant coach at UCLA and with the NFL Denver Broncos before moving into a front office position with the San Francisco 49ers in 2001, starting as a player personnel assistant before moving up to assistant to the player personnel director and director of football administration.

After the NFL, he was athletics director at Dominican University in San Rafael, overseeing a transition from NAIA to NCAA Division II and raising $4.5 million in a capital campaign for the Penguins' facilities.

At Fresno State, Tumey will take on a department that will finish the 2017-'18 academic year needing university assistance to cover a budget shortfall of $1.5 million to $2 million, is struggling to support 21 sports programs with the addition in 2017-'18 of wrestling and women's water polo and in 2017-'18 ranked 181st and last in the Mountain West Conference in the Learfield Director's Cup standings.

The Bulldogs had one team win a conference title – women's tennis.

While the university works a plan to renovate Bulldog Stadium, the athletics department also will be seeking as much as $20 million in private funding to upgrade its student-athlete village, which includes the Duncan Building, Meyers Family Sports Medicine Center, Ricchiuti Academic Center and a strength and conditioning center.

SHARE COPY LINK In June 2015, Jim Bartko, Fresno State's director of athletics, introduced a design team that revealed concept illustrations for a renovated Bulldog Stadium. Bartko resigned in 2017, and the project never got off the ground.

This story will be updated.