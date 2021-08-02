Clovis sprint star Jenna Prandini runs for place in Olympic final. How she fared

Jenna Prandini, of the United States, reacts after her semifinal of the women’s 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jenna Prandini’s run at an Olympic medal in her favored event, the 200 meters, ended early Monday with a fifth-place finish in the first of three semifinal heats at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Prandini got out of the blocks well, but Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce flew by coming off the turn and the Clovis sprint star could not close, flattening out down the stretch.

Fraser-Pryce, who won a silver medal in the 100 meters, won the semifinal easily in 22.13 seconds. Beatrice Masilingi from Namibia was a clear second in a personal-best 22.40, and Prandini was edged at the line by Anthonique Strachan from the Bahamas and Riley Day from Australia.

Strachan and Day were timed in 22.56 seconds; for Day that was a personal best. Prandini finished in 22.57 seconds, slightly slower than she had run when cruising to victory in a first-round heat in 22.56 and well off a personal best 21.89 she had run last month at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Only the top two finishers in each heat and next two fastest advance to the finals, Tuesday at 5:50 a.m.

Gabby Thomas is the only American to advance to the finals. Thomas, who won the 200 meters last month at the U.S. Olympic Trials, finished third in Semifinal 2, but her time of 22.01 was the third fastest in the heats.

Anavia Battle, the third U.S. runner to make the semifinals, finished sixth in Semifinal 3, finishing in 23.02 seconds.

The eight sprinters who made it through to the finals: Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica, Christine Mboma from Namibia, Thomas, Marie-Josée Ta Lou from Ivory Coast, Shaunae Miller-Uibo from the Bahamas, Mujinga Kambundji from Switzerland and Masilingi.

Thompson-Herah, who won gold in the 100 meters, won Semifinal 2 ahead of Mboma and Ta Lou won Semifinal 3 ahead of Miller-Uibo.