NBA dream realized. Fresno-area’s Jalen Green drafted 2nd overall by the Houston Rockets

Former Fresno prep basketball star Jalen Green was taken second overall by the Houston Rockets in the NBA draft.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement Thursday evening during the draft at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Cade Cunningham was taken by the Detroit Pistons with the top overall pick.

Green, 19, is the highest drafted player from the Fresno area since Brook Lopez who was drafted 10th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the 2008 NBA draft.

Former Fresno State standout Paul George of Palmdale was taken by the Indiana Pacers with the 10th pick in the 2010 draft.

In announcing the pick, Silver introduced Green as from Merced, where he was born and lived in the Atwater-Livingston area until his family moved to Fresno when Green was 9.

Green played three seasons at San Joaquin Memorial High before finishing at Prolific Prep in the Napa Valley. Then he skipped college to play last season in the NBA G League.

Jalen Green says his outfit was actually a backup. Balmain came through and got him ready for the big night! Said he wanted to be different pic.twitter.com/NhRhXADA01 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 29, 2021

In Houston, Green joins a lineup anchored by veterans John Wall, Eric Gordon and Avery Bradley.

