Soccer excitement returns to Chukchansi Park as Cruz Azul edges Pachuca

Cruz Azul’s Jaiber Jimenez, background, celebrates his goal against Pachuca, Cruz Azul’s second, in a friendly matchup that Cruz Azul won 2-1 Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Chukchansi Park in Fresno. ezamora@fresnobee.com

A rowdy crowd of Mexican soccer fanatics took over Chukchansi Park for Wednesday night’s friendly exhibition between Cruz Azul and Pachuca.

With drums beating repeatedly, horns blaring and flags waving, Wednesday’s packed crowd provided the type of atmosphere that the downtown ballpark has become known to transformed into when high-level soccer comes to town.

In the end, Cruz Azul prevailed with a 2-1 victory after Santiago Gimenez and Jaiber Jimenez each booted through goals.

Jaiber Jimenez netted the deciding goal, stretching his right leg to kick the ball off a free kick that ricocheted off the goal post during the 87th minute.

Nicolas Ibanez scored Pachuca’s lone goal.

Cruz Azul now has won 18 games all-time vs. Pachuca in 37 head-to-head matches.

Though the official count of Wednesday’s crowd was not immediately known, it was estimated to be at least 8,000 in the stadium.

And that showing comes on the heels of the Fresno Grizzlies’ Fourth of July baseball crowd that drew a sellout of 10,877 on Sunday.