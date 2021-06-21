Raiders’ Carl Nassib announces he is gay: ‘I’ve been meaning to do this for awhile’

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced on Monday, June 21, 2021, that he is gay. AP

Tons of support poured in for Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib after he announced on Monday that he is gay, the NFL’s first active player to openly do so.

Nassib, 28, made the announcement on Instagram.

“What’s up people? I’m Carl Nassib. I’m at my house at Westchester, Pennsylvania. I want to take a quick moment to say I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for awhile, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I have the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for. I’m pretty private person so hope you guys know that I am not doing this for attention. I just think representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day videos like this or the whole coming process are just not necessary.

“But until then I am going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that is accepting and compassionate and I’m going to start by donating 100,000 dollars to the Trevor Project. They are an incredible organization and they are the No. 1 suicide prevention services for LGBTQ youth of America. They are truly doing incredibly things and I’m very excited to be a part of it and to help in anyway that I can, and I’m really pump to see what the future holds.”

Soon after, support came in for Nassib, including the Raiders, which posted, “Proud of you, Carl” with a black heart on Twitter.

Proud of you, Carl pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021

Good for you Carl Nassib!! Live your truth brother. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 21, 2021

Kudos to Carl Nassib.



It shouldn't be a big deal, but somebody has to be the first, and before him nobody was.



Takes real guts to step up and be that guy. Hope it gives others the courage to take the step they haven't been able to yet. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) June 21, 2021

The NFL community voiced its support for Raiders DE Carl Nassib after he came out as gay pic.twitter.com/w0ZLqsiizZ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) June 21, 2021

Big ups to Carl Nassib. That’s gotta be tough. Holding something in like that for so long. — Crocky (@eric_crocker) June 21, 2021

So proud of my friend Carl Nassib - Las Vegas @Raiders are lucky to have someone of his courage and strength on the field and off. Proud 1000000x right now — Cason Crane (@casoncrane) June 21, 2021

The ability to live an authentic life is so important.



Sending love and support to Carl Nassib of the @Raiders, who has bravely made history as the 1st active NFL player to come out. He has also donated $100K to @TrevorProject.



Representation and visibility matter! https://t.co/E6hSOeIioW — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 21, 2021

Awesome moment. Spreading the love to the @TrevorProject very classy move. https://t.co/pOWGsvRMUW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 21, 2021

Much respect brudda https://t.co/1G2ewVOWje — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 21, 2021

NFL commissioner Roger Goddell issued a statement.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

The Trevor Project is a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.

Nassib added on his Instagram post that “studies have shown that all it takes is one accepting adult to decrease the risk of an LGBTQ kid attempting suicide by 40%. Whether you’re a friend, a parent, a coach, or a teammate — you can be that person.”