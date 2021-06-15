NBA Draft big board: Six players Sacramento Kings could consider with first-round pick

Duke’s Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against Pittsburgh during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) AP

Teams throughout the league are moving deeper into the evaluation process with the NBA Draft Combine and draft lottery both scheduled for next week.

The combine will be held June 21-27 in Chicago. The lottery will be conducted June 22. The weeks ahead will be busy as teams conduct individual workouts, interviews and research in preparation for the 2021 NBA Draft on July 29.

The Kings have a 20.3% chance of vaulting into the top four and a 4.5% chance of landing the No. 1 pick in next week’s lottery, but they are far more likely to make their selection at No. 9 or No. 10. Sacramento has a 46.4% chance of picking ninth, a 29.4% chance of picking 10th, a 3.9% chance of picking 11th and a 0.1% chance of sliding to No. 12. The only way the Kings can end up in the 5-8 range is if they trade up or down.

Whatever happens in the lottery, Kings general manager Monte McNair will try to improve his roster through the draft, free agency and trades after Sacramento missed the playoffs for the 15th consecutive year, matching the longest postseason drought in NBA history. McNair might even explore the possibility of trading the pick, perhaps as part of a bigger package involving a player such as Buddy Hield or Marvin Bagley III.

“It seems like a deep draft,” McNair said. “We’re excited to use that pick to be aggressive and figure out a way to add another quality player to this team, so we’re excited with what we see in the draft so far.”

A top-four pick would change this draft dramatically for the Kings. That would expand their draft board to include the projected top picks, including Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, USC center Evan Mobley, Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs and G League Ignite guard Jalen Green.

The next players to come off the board with the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth picks could be G League Ignite forward Jonathan Kuminga, Florida State forward Scottie Barnes, Tennessee guard Keon Johnson and Baylor guard Davion Mitchell. That scenario would leave a number of interesting but perhaps imperfect options for the Kings, who desperately need to improve their defense, rebounding and depth at the forward and center positions.

With the draft order undecided and thousands of hours of evaluations to come, nothing is set in stone, but here are some of the players the Kings could consider if they make their selection at No. 9 or No. 10.

Guards/forwards

Jalen Johnson, SF/PF, 6-9, 220, Duke

Johnson, 18, is a versatile and exciting young combo forward who has slipped on some draft boards after his decision to leave Duke early prompted questions about his attitude and commitment. The Kings have to decide for themselves if those concerns are valid or not, but Johnson could check a lot of boxes with a rare blend of size, strength, athleticism and skills.

Johnson appeared in only 13 games for the Blue Devils, averaging 21.4 minutes per contest. He posted per-36 averages of 18.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 steals while shooting 52.3% from the field. Johnson managed to shoot 44.4% from 3-point range on limited attempts (8 of 18), but he shot just 63.2% at the free-throw line and sometimes displays poor touch from outside. Described as a two-way point forward, Johnson is a big-time rebounder, ball-handler and playmaker who plays with force and excels in the open court as a grab-and-go threat who can lead the break.

Moses Moody, SG/SF, 6-6, 205, Arkansas

Moody, 19, is a terrific 3-and-D wing who averaged a team-high 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds as a freshman at Arkansas. Some analysts are describing him as one of the top shooters in the draft after he shot 35.8% from 3-point range while converting 81.2% of his free throws on an impressive 5.8 attempts per game.

Moody will be giving up some size if he’s asked to log significant minutes at small forward early in his career, but he has a massive 7-foot wingspan and can already defend multiple positions with outstanding length and lateral quickness. Moody might add to the logjam if De’Aaron Fox, Tyrese Haliburton, Hield, Delon Wright, Terence Davis, Justin James, Robert Woodard III and Jahmi’us Ramsey all return at the guard and wing spots. However, if the Kings were to part ways with Hield and Davis leaves in free agency, Moody could come in as a solid and more defensive-minded replacement.

Cory Kispert, SF, 6-7, 220, Gonzaga

Kispert, 22, isn’t the high-upside pick, but he is one of the most NBA-ready players in the draft. As a senior at Gonzaga, he averaged 18.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists while shooting 52.9% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 87.8% at the free-throw line.

Kispert might be the best pure shooter in the draft. He isn’t blessed with exceptional athleticism, but he has outstanding timing and feel for the game with an ability to score anywhere on the floor. Kispert’s size and strength help him hold his own as a defender and rebounder, but he probably won’t excel in either of those areas. He might not have everything the Kings are looking for, but he could still be a high-level role player in the right situation.

Franz Wagner, SF, 6-8, 205, Michigan

Wagner, 19, is another intriguing 3-and-D option who comes to the NBA with the size and versatility to play either forward spot. Wagner isn’t an elite athlete, but he moves well, has great anticipation and understands how to play the game at both ends of the floor.

Wagner posted per-36 averages of 14.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks as a sophomore at Michigan. He shot 34.3% from 3-point range and 83.5% at the free-throw line. Wagner might not be the lockdown perimeter defender the Kings would like to find, but he’s no pushover. He had to learn to hold his own at a young age as the little brother of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner.

Centers

Alperen Sengun, C, 6-10, 240, Beskitas

Sengun, 18, could be the best center in the draft behind Mobley. He might be a bit of a reach in the top 10 at this point, but he has a chance to move up draft boards after dominating against grown men to win MVP honors in the Turkish BSL.

Sengun posted per-36 averages of 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals for Beskitas, shooting 63.2% from the field. He also shot 79.4% at the free-throw line and knocked down the occasional 3-pointer, showing that he could become an effective perimeter shooter in time. He’s already big and strong with a solid base, but he could become even more imposing as his strength and conditioning improve.

Kai Jones, PF/C, 6-11, 220, Texas

Jones, 20, is an extremely long and athletic big who can run the floor, beat his man off the dribble and finish above the rim. He put up modest numbers as a sophomore at Texas, averaging 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals in 22.8 minutes per game while shooting 58% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range.

Jones is another player who might be a bit of a reach for a team in the top 10, but he has already moved into the lottery in some mock drafts. He could continue to rise with a strong showing in pre-draft workouts as teams get a firsthand look at his energy and athleticism.