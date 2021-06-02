‘End of an era.’ Basketball world reacts to news of Coach K retiring from Duke

The world of college basketball praised Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on Wednesday after news broke he will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Krzyzewski has led the Blue Devils since 1980 and will leave as the the winningest men’s basketball coach in Division I history.

The announcement comes almost two months to the day after UNC Chapel Hill basketball coach Roy Williams said he was retiring. Williams told reporters Wednesday that Krzyzewski had been “fantastic for the game of basketball” and a “good friend.”

“He’s just been phenomenal in everything he’s done,” Williams said.

BREAKING for @FO_Sports: Initial comments from former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring after the 2021-22 season pic.twitter.com/4icSMhAczn — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) June 2, 2021

Some questioned a world in which the two coaching legends weren’t at the helm of the Duke-Carolina basketball rivalry.

Hard to imagine college basketball without Coach K and Roy Williams. pic.twitter.com/MbQ6ioi6Ym — ACC Network (@accnetwork) June 2, 2021

Absolutely. Coach K, the Chicago-bred, stern, winning-focused, militaristic protege of Bob Knight, provided the perfect foil to the genteel Dean Smith, the genteel, non-cursing, kindly coach at Carolina, and Roy Williams, the country boy from Black Mountain, N.C. https://t.co/9n3H2IMvfu — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) June 2, 2021

A few fans were shocked by his decision to retire. But many, including Williams and ESPN analyst Dick Vitale, said they saw it coming.

I'm a little surprised Coach K is retiring.



Wouldn't he at least wait for his first gray hair? — Chris (@PuritanNerd) June 2, 2021

Just learned on vacation in Maui where we are 6 hrs earlier vs EST that Coach K is stepping down as Coach at @DukeMBB I am not shocked as we saw Roy Williams leave & now Coach K . The instability & wackiness in college hoops doesn’t make for a fun time . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 2, 2021

Many praised Krzyzewski’s lengthy and impressive coaching career over the last four decades. Krzyzewski, who turned 74 in February, is the second-longest tenured coach in NCAA Division I, behind Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.

Fans also cheered for a final season under his leadership.

Check on your Duke fan friends. We’re not okay.

(but I am thankful for one more year!) #CoachKRetirementTour — Susan Music (@1SusanMusic) June 2, 2021

Coach K’s last game at Cameron is gonna be against North Carolina. Students might be able to pay off their entire tuition if they can sell their tickets — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 2, 2021

How Zion walking into Coach K office to convince him not to retire pic.twitter.com/EkF4eF5BW8 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 2, 2021

i am a UNC grad and lifelong tar heel fan. as such, i had the privilege to grow up despising the man known as coach k. he has been one of the most consistent figures in my life and his brilliance made him the worthiest of adversaries. i will miss him terribly. — Elaine Atwell (@ElaineAtwell) June 2, 2021

"To all of us, [Coach K] is Duke. ... I can't imagine my life without him."



—@JayBilas after the news of Coach K's plans to retire following next season. pic.twitter.com/sMYZ1tmA8o — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2021