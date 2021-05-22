Fresno’s Jose Ramirez loses bid to become undisputed junior welterweight boxing champion

Josh Taylor celebrates after knocking down Jose Ramirez during their fight for the undisputed junior welterweight championship at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on May 22, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Top Rank via Getty Images

Jose Ramirez’s dream of becoming the first Mexican-American undisputed boxing champion in the four-belt era fell short.

Ramirez lost a unanimous decision against Josh Taylor in the nationally televised 12-round junior welterweight unification title fight Saturday night at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Josh Taylor, left, and Jose Ramirez exchange punches during their fight for the undisputed junior welterweight championship at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on May 22, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc Top Rank via Getty Images

It is the first loss for Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) — who grew up in Avenal and became a U.S. Olympian — since turning pro in 2012, when he made his debut in Las Vegas.

Judges’ scorecards for the junior welterweight title unification fight between Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor on May 22, 2021, at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Top Rank

Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld scored the fight 114-112 in favor of Taylor, who twice knocked down Ramirez.

Taylor, 30, of Scotland, improves to 18-0.

This story will be updated.

Jose Ramirez, left, and Josh Taylor exchange punches during their fight for the undisputed junior welterweight championship at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on May 22, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc Top Rank via Getty Images