George Floyd’s family gets game ball from Timberwolves’ win over Kings in Sacramento

The Minnesota Timberwolves took the game ball from last week’s win over the Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and presented it to George Floyd’s family following Tuesday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The Timberwolves dedicated their victory to Floyd’s family after defeating the Kings 134-120 on April 20, hours after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder. Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and Josh Okogie met with members of Floyd’s family following a 114-107 victory over the Rockets on Tuesday in Houston and presented them with the game ball from their win over the Kings, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Towns expressed the team’s support for Floyd’s family when the Timberwolves were in Sacramento on the day of the verdict.

“I think for all of us, we all felt that this game was bigger than basketball,” Towns said. “This was a moment that wasn’t meant for us. This was meant for our city and for George Floyd’s family. I think everyone in America right now is grieving with them and sending our prayers, blessings and love towards them. They need it for countless days.

“They’ve been reminded of the tragedy that has taken place in their family and never truly got a chance to grieve and recover in any sort of way. So I think for us, we were just trying to do our part to let them know that we’re here with them, that this game of basketball is only just a little part of who we are. And this organization and us wanted to really show them that we’re going to be with them every step of the way we possibly can to help them in this process, in this grieving process ... just to repair their lives as much as we possibly can.”