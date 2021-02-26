Raiders mock drafts: Most analysts say defense, but one is looking at a wide receiver

For many general managers and head coaches throughout the NFL, by not having the NFL scouting combine this year because of COVID-19 will be a lot different.

Instead of seeing the prospective players in person in Indianapolis, teams will see players virtually as many colleges will host pro days.

The NFL said they will be working with colleges to encourage consistency in testing and drills and to ensure teams have access to video from the workouts.

Interviews with players will be done virtually.

The combine has been taking place in Indianapolis since 1987.

The 2021 NFL draft is set for April 29 until May 1.

Checking out the latest mock drafts, as expected, defense will be a top priority for the Las Vegas Raiders after finishing this past season low in most categories.

Here’s what national analysts are saying:

Updated Feb. 25

Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. updated his mock with some trades in the first round, but none of that involved the Raiders.

Kiper projects the Raiders to select safety Trevon Moehrig of Texas Christian.

Here is why he believes the Raiders should go with Moehrig.

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) in action as Texas Christian played Purdue in an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in West Lafayette, Ind. AJ Mast AP

“The Raiders have used first-round picks on safeties twice in recent years, first in 2014 on Karl Joseph and then in 2019 on Johnathan Abram,” Kiper wrote. “Joseph didn’t work out, and Abram has played only 14 games the past two seasons, but both are box safeties with limitations in coverage. Moehrig is a more fluid athlete who can play as a deep safety. He has some range. He’s also not afraid to stick his head in and make a tackle. Vegas could also go with an edge rusher with this pick.”

Kiper had listed defensive end Jaelan Phillips of Miami as the choice in his first mock draft.

Draft analyst Todd McShay recently said the Raiders would go with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah of Notre Dame.

(Note: An ESPN+ subscription is required to see McShay’’s and Kiper’s full analysis.)

Updated Feb. 16

In Daniel Jeremiah’s last mock draft, he had the Raiders going with Owusu-Koramoah.

Not in his lasted mock draft.

He sees the Raiders going with defensive end Kwity Paye of Michigan.

Former Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye reacts after sacking Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Paul Sancya AP

That would make Mo Hurst Jr. happy since both played together for the Wolverines.

“Paye would give the Raiders some much-needed speed and athleticism up front. I’ve heard he’s going to put on a show at his pro day,” Jeremiah wrote.

Chad Reuter, Lance Zierlein and Bucky Brooks haven’t updated their mock drafts but said previously the Raiders should go with Owusu-Koramoah.

Updated Feb. 22

There were a bunch of changes from these analysts since their last mock drafts.

That is expected as draft analysts see a different road in advance of the NFL draft.

Chris Trapasso had said the Raiders should go with Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

Not anymore.

It is Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons for him.

Josh Edwards previously said the Raiders should draft Paye.

Instead of focusing on defense, Edwards flipped it and went with offense in Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith.

“After parting ways with Tyrell Williams, Las Vegas turns to Henry Ruggs’ former teammate to provide a spark on offense,” Edwards wrote.

Ryan Wilson also flipped the script when he had said the Raiders need to go with North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

He suggested the Raiders should select Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins.

“The Raiders defense was a disaster last season and Collins, who was a force in the middle of the field for Tulsa, has the athleticism to be a sideline-to-sideline playmaker in Las Vegas,” he wrote.

Pete Prisco likes Owusu-Kormoah, but doesn’t explain why that is a good fit.

Updated Feb. 22

Luke Easterling thinks the Raiders should go with Owusu-Koramoah instead of Parsons.

Easterling mocked Parsons to the Denver Broncos with the ninth overall pick.

Updated Feb. 22

Analyst Zack Patraw is going with a cornerback for the Raiders: Georgia’s Eric Stokes.

Former Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass as Missouri wide receiver Tauskie Dove (86) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. L.G. Patterson AP

“There have been reports of Stokes measuring in at over 6-feet tall and 190-plus pounds. If that’s the case, with his speed and length, it becomes a no-brainer for the Raiders, who have struggled with depth in the secondary,” Patraw wrote.

Updated Feb. 23

Draft analyst Walter Cherepinsky often updates his mock draft. However, he’s staying with Paye.

“The Raiders need to address every level of their defense,” Cherepinsky wrote. “This includes the front, which doesn’t put much pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Kwity Paye has a chance to move into the upper half of the first round; he’s shown some upside in his only year as a starter.”

Updated Feb. 18

Analyst Danny Kelly thinks the Raiders should go with South Carolina defensive back Jaycee Horn

“The Raiders are going to have a tough time getting over the hump in the AFC West without better play from their cornerback group,” Kelly wrote. “Horn has Day 1 starting potential in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme, and the physical and tenacious defender should help give the team the edge it’s looking for in the secondary.”

Updated Feb. 24

Draft analyst Eddie Brown has the Raiders going with Texas Christian safety Trevor Moehrig over Owusu-Koramoah.

His reasoning?

“For as much draft capital as the Raiders have spent recently on their defense, you’d expect better results by now,” he wrote. “There have been flashes, but nothing concrete yet. The secondary, especially, has been atrocious. Moehrig’s skillset is scheme-proof. He’s a hard hitter who led all safeties in pass breakups in each of the past two seasons.

He listed the Raiders’ top needs as defensive tackle, guard and cornerback.