Which Las Vegas Raiders members are shown in the 2021 NFL ‘A Bad Lip Reading’ video?

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden is show in the 2021 NFL ‘A Bad Lip Reading’ video. SCREENGRAB OF BAD LIP READING YOUTUBE VIDEO

The NFL 2021 episode of A Bad Lip Reading is out and it shows two Las Vegas Raiders in the eight-minute video.

Those Raiders are coach Jon Gruden and safety Johnathan Abram in the video that also features AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

It is all good fun that provides comic relief.

Abram is shown putting his hand under his elbow saying “Ah! Bow, bow, bow, bow.” Gruden is followed with and is given a weird lip read of “Act right and limp sort of.”

And there is more Gruden when the Bad Lip Reading crew followed with “That’s right, limp sort of, for your flag friend” and, “Dang it, Wayne, limp sort of.”

In the NFL 2020 - A Bad Lip Reading, featured are Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr and former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther.

Go have a laugh and check it out.