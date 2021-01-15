‘Let Them Play’ protests pop around Valley, supporting start up of California high school sports

With the possibility of high school football and other sports not being played this school year, student athletes and their families around the state held protests late Friday afternoon to urge that school-sponsored sports resume.

From large metropolitans like San Diego and San Francisco to less populated areas such as Fresno and Sanger, “Let Them Play” rallies took place as parents and athletes voiced their concerns about high school sports not being conducted due to California restrictions in place to attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

California Interscholastic Federation, which governs high school sports in the state, canceled spring sports in March when the coronavirus pandemic started.

The CIF then pushed back the start of “fall sports” such as football and volleyball, to late January, while “winter sports” such as basketball and wrestling would begin in March and last into June.

“We have waited 10 months, and it’s time to get the kids back out there,” said protester Jennifer Fisher, who has two children at Buchanan High. “It’s time to get the kids back out there. We are protecting them more than we are harming them at this point.

“There are mental health issues and children losing hope isolating. We’re affecting their college opportunities As parents, we feel we know what’s best for our children.”

The CIF, which has based much of its decision from guidelines provided by the California Department of Public Health, has proposed to resume sports Jan. 25.

But some sports might not be allowed to start anytime soon due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Fresno County reported 755 new cases of COVID-19 Friday and has had 18,500 new infections with 290 coronavirus-related deaths since Christmas.

Thus, Fresno County is one of 54 counties (out of 58 in California) currently in the “purple tier” of the CDPH’s monitoring-list model, which takes into account the number of daily case numbers per 100,000 residents and the positivity rates.

Under current guidelines, sports such as cross country, golf, swimming and diving, tennis, and track and field are allowed to begin in counties that are in the purple tier.

But for other sports to resume, the spread of the coronavirus would have to drop so counties could move to lower tiers.

Baseball, softball and lacrosse can be played once counties drop to the red tier (substantial risk).

Football, soccer, volleyball and wrestling can begin once counties fall to the orange tier (moderate risk).

And basketball, wrestling and competitive cheerleading can start up only if counties get to the yellow tier (minimal risk).

It is unclear if the CDPH will lax its youth sports startup mandates.

There have been reports of parents sending their children out of state to play sports or paying to have them participate in club sports, which do not fall under CIF regulations.

The National Federation of State High Schools Associations, meanwhile, confirmed that 35 other states conducted their football season during the fall. Five states did halt their season without postseason play due to concerns of the coronavirus.

NFHS also confirmed 18 states have conducted their basketball season without changes.

State associations are working hard to keep student-athletes participating where it's safe to do so.

Here's a look at how football state tournaments are being conducted across the country this year.#WeAreHighSchool pic.twitter.com/tQRN8mlL2G — NFHS (@NFHS_Org) November 5, 2020

“Let them play” protesters, meanwhile, said they’re tired of waiting and ready for California high school athletes to play again.

“I’m hoping that like other states, we can come through for our kids and allow them to have a season,” said Connie Martin, a teacher at Alta Sierra Intermediate. “Other states have done it safely. We can do it too.”