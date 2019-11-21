Former Fresno State star, now a sheriff’s sergeant, is MMA fighter on big stage Friday

Whether it’s on the football field, wrestling mat, boxing ring or even in the octagon, Chris Lewis enjoys being competitive.

And Friday is no exception.

The former Clovis West High and Fresno State wrestling and football standout, now a Fresno County Sheriff’s sergeant, will fight in the Octagon when he faces Eduardo Perez in a heavyweight bout on the Combate Americas card at the Save Mart Center.

Lewis said he’s looking forward to Friday’s fight with his family, friends and co-workers watching him.

“It’s a blessing to have that support,” he said. “I’m used to performing in front of the hometown. Hopefully it’ll be another day in the office.”

He has fought at the Save Mart Center before, when Bellator made a stop in Fresno in 2016. He won that fight by TKO.

Rick Mirigian helped promoted the Combate Americas event and said, “not many fighters get a shot like this with the national exposure attached to it.”

The 31-year-old Lewis (2-2 MMA) was a high school wrestling standout. He played football for the University of Miami before transferring to Fresno State under coach Pat Hill.

Soon after he finished playing college football, Lewis got into law enforcement much like his dad, James, did. James Lewis is a retired sergeant with the Fresno Police Department.

Chris Lewis was hired as a correctional officer in December 2012 and became a sergeant in March 2018.

His fellow deputies will make the walk with him to the cage Friday. Sheriff Margaret Mims said the department backs Lewis: “He obviously has a passion for it. Not only is he good at it but he’s a competitor. We want him to be successful.”

Lewis has been training with Fresno Police Sgt. Bryan Williams, who has trained a number of boxers and MMA fighters.

Under Williams, Lewis went undefeated as a boxer in the “Battle of the Badges” series before making the leap to MMA.

“He has a lot of power,” Williams said.

Combate Americas is offering ticket deal for all first-responders on Ticketmaster.com. To save 25%, enter the discount code “familia” on the Combate Americas Fresno page at CombateAmericas.com/Fresno.

Doors at Save Mart Center open at 6 p.m. Friday, and the first bout will begin at 7 p.m. The live televised main card begins at 9 p.m.