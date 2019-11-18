Sports
Vote for FresnoBee.com’s high school football playoff quarterfinals Player of the Week
There were plenty of big-game performances in the quarterfinals of the Central Section high school football playoffs.
One player caught a game-ending touchdown that gave his team the victory, others had big games rushing, and a quarterback also intercepted a pass playing defense and returned a punt for a touchdown.
The nominees:
RB Shalom Welch, Bullard: The senior had three touchdown runs plus the game-opening, 20-yard touchdown reception from Kai Sunamoto, helping the Knights to a 47-21 victory over Clovis in a Division I quarterfinal. Welch finished the game with 23 carries for 261 yards.
WR Justin Marroquin, Orosi: His 44-yard touchdown reception from Evan Lara with 9 seconds remaining was the winner in a 48-45 thriller over Mission Prep in a Division VI quarterfinal.
WR Mikey Ficher, Tulare Western: With Elijah Burrell sidelined because of a shoulder injury, Ficher subbed at quarterback and led the Mustangs to a 47-10 victory over Dinuba in Division II. He had nine carries for 134 yards and two rushing scores, completed his only pass for 8 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 61 yards for a score. Oh, and he had an interception on defense.
RB Bobby Staley, Caruthers: He rushed 25 times for 142 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Blue Raiders to a 43-7 victory over Immanuel in Division V. Staley had rushing touchdowns of 3, 5, 5 and 14 yards.
RB Carlos Moreno, Strathmore: The sophomore had 31 carries for 259 yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans’ 42-21 victory over Arvin, also in Division V.
