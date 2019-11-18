Vote for FresnoBee.com’s high school football playoff quarterfinals Player of the Week

Here are the nominees for The Fresno Bee Player of the Week after the quarterfinals of the Central Section playoffs from left to right. Justin Marroquin of Orosi, Shalom Welch of Bullard, Bobby Staley of Caruthers, Mikey Ficher of Tulare Western and Carlos Moreno of Strathmore. Special to The Bee

There were plenty of big-game performances in the quarterfinals of the Central Section high school football playoffs.

One player caught a game-ending touchdown that gave his team the victory, others had big games rushing, and a quarterback also intercepted a pass playing defense and returned a punt for a touchdown.

You can vote as often as you want. Voting ends at noon Thursday.

The nominees:

RB Shalom Welch, Bullard: The senior had three touchdown runs plus the game-opening, 20-yard touchdown reception from Kai Sunamoto, helping the Knights to a 47-21 victory over Clovis in a Division I quarterfinal. Welch finished the game with 23 carries for 261 yards.

WR Justin Marroquin, Orosi: His 44-yard touchdown reception from Evan Lara with 9 seconds remaining was the winner in a 48-45 thriller over Mission Prep in a Division VI quarterfinal.

WR Mikey Ficher, Tulare Western: With Elijah Burrell sidelined because of a shoulder injury, Ficher subbed at quarterback and led the Mustangs to a 47-10 victory over Dinuba in Division II. He had nine carries for 134 yards and two rushing scores, completed his only pass for 8 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 61 yards for a score. Oh, and he had an interception on defense.

RB Bobby Staley, Caruthers: He rushed 25 times for 142 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Blue Raiders to a 43-7 victory over Immanuel in Division V. Staley had rushing touchdowns of 3, 5, 5 and 14 yards.

RB Carlos Moreno, Strathmore: The sophomore had 31 carries for 259 yards and five touchdowns in the Spartans’ 42-21 victory over Arvin, also in Division V.