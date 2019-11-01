Two Cities Marathon full of fun and plenty surprises. What will be unique this year?

What will be the wildest thing to watch for at this year’s Two Cities Marathon on Sunday?

The costumes?

Another tearful proposal at the finish line?

How about another stunning, record-setting run?

You just never quite know what surprises will go down at the popular Fresno/Clovis marathon with runners and spectators getting more and more creative each year.

“I love it,” race organizer Nate Moore said. “I always wonder what people are going to come up with next. I just love how they like to share their enthusiasm at our event.”

This year’s 12th annual event, which consist of the full 26.2-mile marathon and two versions of the 13.1-mile half marathon, is expected to attract more than 3,000 runners.

Racing action begins with the full marathon start at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Woodward Park.

The Clovis half marathon follows at 7:15 a.m., then the Fresno half marathon run, walk and relay at 7:30 a.m.

Last year’s Two Cities marathon winner C.J. Albertson is back to defend his title.

He might even break the course record again, which Albertson set last year at 2 hours 17 minutes 40 seconds.

It’s unlikely that Albertson will face any other runners who could push him to run faster.

But Albertson said he’s in much better shape than he was a year ago.

“I’m feeling good, been training a lot,” said Albertson, who coaches the Clovis Community College cross country team. “I enjoy this marathon. It’s a fun time.

“Last year, I had more of a purpose since I was trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials. But I run pretty hard because that’s just how I run. So I should be able to stay within myself and then we’ll see what happens.”

Records do seem to break when Albertson runs.

In April, Albertson broke the world indoor marathon record in 2:17:59.4 in New York.

His big race looming ahead is the U.S. Olympic Trials on Feb. 29 in Atlanta.

Albertson’s wife, Chelsey, also plans to run in the Two Cities Marathon this year, but in the half marathon.

The two ran track and field together at Arizona State.

But don’t expect the couple to come out wearing his-and-her costumes as other runners have done in past years.

That type of fun is typically reserved for those who participate in the run just for entertainment.

Runners dressed up as Spiderman and Batman, even a chicken costume, in past years.

Last year, a man proposed to his girlfriend just as she crossed the finish line.

What about this year?

“I don’t know,” Moore said. “But I can’t wait to find out.”

Sunday road closures

▪ Friant Road: Audubon to Willow Road (4a.m. to 2 p.m.)

▪ Shepherd Avenue (eastbound from Friant to Willow): 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

▪ Shepherd Avenue (westbound from Willow to Friant): 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

▪ Teague Avenue at Willow Road: 6 a.m. to10:30 a.m.

▪ Alluvial Avenue between Peach Avenue and Clovis Avenue: (6 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.)

▪ Old Town Clovis (7 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Alternate routes

▪ Willow Road open at all times including at Shepherd Avenue

▪ Nees Avenue open at all times

▪ Herndon Avenue open at all times

The Two Cities Marathon and Half course will be marshaled from 6:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. After this time, remaining participants will be directed to use sidewalks and obey all traffic laws. However, the finish area, complete with timing mat, will remain open until 2 p.m. Start times are subject to change.

Don’t forget Daylight Savings Time kicks in at 2 a.m. Sunday, which means runners will get to enjoy an extra hour of sleep.