Fresno FC takes lead but falls short in the USL Championship playoffs. What happened?

It looked good for the Fresno FC early in the second half.

Alex Cooper scored a goal in the 55th minute to give the Foxes a 2-1 lead, but El Paso Locomotive scored the next two goals in the second half for a 3-2 victory in a quarterfinal match of the USL Championship playoffs at Chukchansi Park on Saturday.\

El Paso scored its second half goals in the 77th and 83rd minute (penalty kick)

Had Fresno FC (16-10-9) won its match, it could have hosted the Sacramento Republic which upset Reno 3-1.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Christian Cheney scored an equalizer in the 49th minute off his header for a 1-1 tie.

Next up is the uncertainty of the Fresno FC franchise, which completed its second season and playing in downtown Fresno.