Fresno FC is guaranteed a home playoff match, but will they get two? What needs to happen

Playoffs are near for the Fresno FC.

The Foxes will host a playoff match on Oct. 26 against a team to be determined.

What is left for Fresno FC is to pick up a win and a Reno loss to secure another home playoff match.

All the Foxes needed to do is earn a home win on Saturday and a loss by Reno 1868.

Neither happened as Fresno FC played to a 2-2 draw with the the LA Galaxy II in an USL Championship match at Chukchansi Park.

Reno came away with a 2-0 victory over Las Vegas. The Foxes sit in third place on the tiebreaker.

The Foxes snapped a three-match losing streak, but picked up a point with the draw. Fresno FC and Reno have 57 points going into the regular season finale next weekend.

To get a second home playoff match, Fresno needs to win next weekend and a Reno loss. Real Monarchs, in fourth place with 52 points, has two matches remaining.

Saturday’s match was seen by 7,752 fans — the third highest crowd in club history on a night when fans hold up signs “Stay In Fresno” and “Stand Up To Cancer.”

The team might leave the city before the 2020 season begins if a stadium is not built in downtown Fresno.