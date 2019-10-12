Sports
Fresno FC is guaranteed a home playoff match, but will they get two? What needs to happen
Playoffs are near for the Fresno FC.
The Foxes will host a playoff match on Oct. 26 against a team to be determined.
What is left for Fresno FC is to pick up a win and a Reno loss to secure another home playoff match.
All the Foxes needed to do is earn a home win on Saturday and a loss by Reno 1868.
Neither happened as Fresno FC played to a 2-2 draw with the the LA Galaxy II in an USL Championship match at Chukchansi Park.
Reno came away with a 2-0 victory over Las Vegas. The Foxes sit in third place on the tiebreaker.
The Foxes snapped a three-match losing streak, but picked up a point with the draw. Fresno FC and Reno have 57 points going into the regular season finale next weekend.
To get a second home playoff match, Fresno needs to win next weekend and a Reno loss. Real Monarchs, in fourth place with 52 points, has two matches remaining.
Saturday’s match was seen by 7,752 fans — the third highest crowd in club history on a night when fans hold up signs “Stay In Fresno” and “Stand Up To Cancer.”
The team might leave the city before the 2020 season begins if a stadium is not built in downtown Fresno.
Comments