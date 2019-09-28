What was Fresno City missing in its showdown against San Mateo?

Watch highlights as FCC Rams fall to San Mateo 17-3 The Fresno City College Rams fell to San Mateo Bulldogs 17-3 at Ratcliffe Stadium Saturday night, Sept. 28, 2019 in Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno City College Rams fell to San Mateo Bulldogs 17-3 at Ratcliffe Stadium Saturday night, Sept. 28, 2019 in Fresno.

Dropped passes cost Fresno City College critical momentum Saturday night in the Rams’ football showdown at Ratcliffe Stadium.

A near-touchdown in the first quarter instead was a drop by Rams running back Rico Rosario and Fresno City settled for a field goal. More drops by receivers carried over in a 17-3 loss to San Mateo in a battle of two of the top teams in Northern California.

“We had an opportunity to make some plays offensively,” Fresno City coach Tony Caviglia said. “We didn’t come down with the ball and didn’t execute. Those balls that are touching our hands we have to catch.”

There were at least seven drops by Fresno City and the Rams ended up punting away.

Despite giving up 14 points to the Bulldogs in the second quarter, the Rams defense held San Mateo to a season-low 281 yards.

A win by Fresno City (3-1) could have put the Rams in good position to possibly host a playoff game.

There’s still plenty of season to sort that out, including the start of Valley Conference play in three weeks. The Rams’ chief rival appears to be Modesto (4-0).

The Rams host American River next Saturday.

“We just have to go back to the drawing board and just finish drives,” Rosario said. “I just didn’t make a play and I’m going to learn from that and come back and show them that I’m better.”