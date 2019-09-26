As games go at Ratcliffe Stadium, they can’t get much bigger than Saturday’s

Fresno City College runs away in a shutout victory Fresno City College defeated College of the Siskiyous 49-0 in the Rams’ home opener on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fresno City College defeated College of the Siskiyous 49-0 in the Rams’ home opener on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Fresno City College enters unprecedented territory this week.

The Rams football team is 3-0 for the first time since Northern California JC football adopted a four-team postseason playoff in 2014.

And Saturday at Ratcliffe Stadium, Fresno City plays San Mateo in a game that could have playoff ramifications in two months. The Bulldogs are also 3-0 and ranked No. 2 in the state by JC Athletic Bureau, while the Rams are No. 5.

Game time is 6 p.m.

“We are approaching it just like we do every week being that we expect to win,” Fresno City linebacker Cam Lamanuzzi said. “We just all know that this may be the biggest regular-season game we play. This might be an early look at the NorCal championship.”

Valley Conference opponent Modesto could have something to say about that, as well. The Rams visit Modesto on Nov. 2.

First, Fresno City is thinking about San Mateo.

Last season, the Bulldogs rolled past the Rams 31-3, a loss that hurt Fresno City’s chances at hosting in the NorCal playoffs after claiming the Valley Conference title.

The Rams won 29-26 at Butte in the semifinals but lost 24-7 at Laney in the final.

“We just have to take it week-by-week,” Fresno City sophomore defensive back Khalid Hylton said. “Our coach made emphasis to that earlier in the week. We have to go into this game with an extra chip our shoulder. It will be a big plus for us to host a playoff game at home.”