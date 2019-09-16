Big upset causes shakeup in The Fresno Bee’s high school football rankings – including a return

Thrilling final minute between No. 2 Buchanan and No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield The Bee’s second ranked Buchanan Bears held off No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield 19-17 at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bee’s second ranked Buchanan Bears held off No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield 19-17 at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Redwood continues to shake up The Bee’s high school football Top 25 rankings.

This time, the Rangers pulled off a 27-22 upset against Tulare Western, pushing Redwood up six spots to No. 11 and dropping the Mustangs nine spots to No. 16.

The Rangers joined the rankings just two weeks ago at No. 25, then leaped eight spots with an upset win over Tulare Union.

Central and Buchanan remain Nos. 1-2 after wins, and Bullard moved up one spot to No. 3 after rolling to a 63-10 victory over Pitman-Turlock.

Dinuba rejoins the rankings at No. 25. The Emperors were in the preseason Top 25 but fell out after starting with a 49-42 loss to Porterville and a 28-25 loss to Redwood. But Dinuba has won its last two, including 38-0 over El Diamante.

Here are The Bee’s full rankings:

1. Central (4-0)

Previous: 1

Last week: d. Paso Robles 49-0

Up next: Sept. 20 at Turlock, 7 p.m.

2. Buchanan (3-1)

Previous: 2

Last week: d. Liberty-Bakersfield 19-17

Up next: Sept. 20 at De La Salle-Concord, 7:30 p.m.

3. Bullard (2-1)

Previous: 4

Last week: d. Pitman-Turlock 63-10

Up next: Sept. 19 vs. Clovis West, 7 p.m. at McLane Stadium

4. Clovis (3-1)

Previous: 4

Last week: d. Salinas 52-28

Up next: Sept. 20 at Liberty-Bakersfield, 7 p.m.

5. Liberty-Bakersfield (3-1)

Previous: 3

Last week: lost to Buchanan 19-17

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Clovis, 7 p.m.

6. Bakersfield (2-2)

Previous: 6

Last week: d. Ridgeview 24-17

Up next: Sept. 27 at Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

7. Clovis East (3-1)

Previous: 10

Last week: d. Sunnyside 28-6

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. San Joaquin Memorial, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

8. Bakersfield Christian (3-0)

Previous: 11

Last week: d. St. Joseph 37-28

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Faith Lutheran-Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

9. Clovis West (2-2)

Previous: 8

Last week: lost to Valley Christian-San Jose 34-12

Up next: Sept. 19 vs. Bullard, 7 p.m. at McLane Stadium

10. Kingsburg (4-0)

Previous: 12

Last week: d. Kerman 45-0

Up next: Sept. 20 vs.. El Diamante, 7:30 p.m.

11. Redwood (3-0)

Previous: 17

Last week: d. Tulare Western 27-22

Up next: Sept. 20 at Atascadero, 7 p.m.

12. Arroyo Grande (3-1)

Previous: 13

Last week: d. Lompoc 30-24

Up next: Sept. 20 at Nipomo, 7 p.m.

13. San Joaquin Memorial (3-1)

Previous: 14

Last week: d. Garces 28-21

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Clovis East, 7 p.m. at Lamonica Stadium

14. Ridgeview (2-2)

Previous: 9

Last week: lost to Bakersfield 24-17

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Clovis North, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

15. Hanford (4-0)

Previous: 16

Last week: d. Porterville 35-14

Up next: Sept. 26 vs. Tulare Western, 7:30 p.m.

16. Tulare Western (3-1)

Previous: 7

Last week: lost to Redwood 27-22

Up next: Sept. 26 at Hanford, 7:30 p.m.

17. Sanger (3-1)

Previous: 18

Last week: d. Lemoore 41-22

Up next: Sept. 27 vs. Paso Robles, 7:30 p.m.

19. Righetti (4-0)

Previous: 23

Last week: d. Centennial 66-6

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Soledad, 7 p.m.

19. Tulare Union (2-1)

Previous: 19

Last week: Bye

Up next: Sept. 20 at Lemoore, 7 p.m.

20. Clovis North (4-0)

Previous: 21

Last week: d. Edison 41-40

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Ridgeview, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium

21. Centennial (2-2)

Previous: 15

Last week: lost to Righetti 66-6

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

22. Porterville (2-1)

Previous: 20

Last week: lost to Hanford 35-14

Up next: Sept.. 20 at Golden West, 7:30 p.m.

23. St. Joseph (2-1)

Previous: 22

Last week: lost to Bakersfield Christian 37-28

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Centennial, 7:30 p.m.

24. Golden West (4-0)

Previous: 25

Last week: d. Madera South 42-14

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Porterville, 7:30 p.m.

25. Dinuba (2-2)

Previous: NR

Last week: d. El Diamante 38-0

Up next: Sept. 20 vs. Edison, 7:30 p.m. at Ratcliffe Stadium

Others: Strathmore (3-0), Kennedy (4-0), Washington Union (3-1), Templeton (3-0), Madera (3-1), San Luis Obipso (2-1), Garces (0-3), Edison (0-4)

DIVISION I

1. Central (4-0)

2. Buchanan (3-1)

3. Bullard (2-1)

4. Clovis (3-1)

3. Liberty-Bakersfield (3-1)

6. Bakersfield (2-2)

7. Clovis East (3-1)

8. Clovis West (2-2)

9. Arroyo Grande (3-1)

10. Ridgeview (2-2)

DIVISION II

1. Redwood (3-0)

2. San Joaquin Memorial (3-1)

3. Hanford (4-0)

4. Tulare Western (3-1)

5. Sanger (3-1)

6. Righetti (4-0)

7. St. Joseph (2-1)

8. Dinuba (2-2)

9. Frontier (2-2)

10. Stockdale (2-2)

DIVISION III

1. Bakersfield Christian (3-0)

2. Kingsburg (4-0)

3. Golden West (3-0)

4. Madera (3-1)

5. San Luis Obispo (2-1)

6. Highland (3-1)

7. South (3-1)

8. Central Valley Christian (1-2)

9. West (1-2)

10. Pioneer Valley (1-2)

DIVISION IV

1. Porterville (2-1)

2. Kennedy (4-0)

3. Washington Union (3-1)

4. Templeton (3-0)

5. East Bakersfield (2-1)

6. Selma (3-1)

7. Chavez (3-1)

8. North (3-1)

9. Chowchilla (2-2)

10. Santa Maria (2-2)

DIVISION V

1. Strathmore (3-0)

2. Caruthers (3-1)

3. Woodlake (3-1)

4. Yosemite (4-0)

5. Dos Palos (2-1)

6. Exeter (3-1)

7. Immanuel (3-1)

8. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (2-2)

9. Mission Oak (2-1)

10. Taft (3-1)

DIVISION VI

1. McFarland (3-0)

2. Lindsay (3-1)

3. California City (3-1)

4. Orosi (2-1)

5. Foothill (2-2)

6. Orange Cove (2-1)

7. McLane (2-1)

8. Riverdale (3-1)

7. Bishop (1-1)

8. Minarets (2-1)

9. Rosamond (2-2)

10. Parlier (2-2)

8-MAN

1. Fresno Christian (1-2)

2. Trona (3-0)

3. Lone Pine (3-0)

4. Mojave (1-0)

5. Laton (1-1)

6. Kings Christian (1-2)

7. Riverdale Christian (0-1)

8. Frazier Mountain (1-2)

9. Big Pine (0-2)

10. Alpaugh (0-3)

