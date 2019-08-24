Dodgers played like Bums on Friday, reminding us why they’ll come up short in October

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge hits a solo home run next to Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Welcome to the future, where there is no ticker-taped future for those squatters on Chavez Ravine.

The Dodgers will make it to the World Series, because the Giants failed to trade for Madison Bumgarner quadruplets to have a chance. And the Dodgers are going to lose their last game of the season, again, because what else can they do?

Don’t believe me? You should have jumped in the car with me and the wife to hit Friday night’s game at Dodger Stadium, where seeing remains disbelieving no matter how many wins the Dodgers rack up on this side of October.

That inerrant truth prevailed Friday when the Yankees swung by to film a preview trailer for the 2019 World Series.

The wife’s a Dodgers fan, because her resistance is strong. We picked a game that was sure to make her happy, where the Yankees came into town riding three straight losses and the Dodgers were rolling out their Cy Young nominee.

This was supposed to be a Dodgers win, and help prove the theory of happy wife making a happy life. After 21 years of marriage, we still won’t know what a happy wife makes, because she remains faithful to the two institutional failures in her life – her baseball team, and the sportswriter on her couch.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, of South Korea, throws during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Yankees on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo

Sellout crowd, ace pitching

It was just one regular-season game, yeah, yeah. But, you better believe the Dodgers wanted this one. A sellout crowd of 53,775 came expecting this to be a statement game.

That, it was, with the statement being the Dodgers still can’t come through in a tight spot, where there are marbles to be won. In this case, home-field advantage in the World Series is on the table.

The Dodgers played like they needed the hotel reward points.

We saw that when Fresno State alum Aaron Judge sent Hyun-Jin Ryu’s body of work over the left-field wall into Burbank. Then, Gary Sanchez sent a souvenir into the bleachers.

New York Yankees’ Didi Gregorius, second from left, scores after hitting a grand slam as Gary Sanchez, left, Aaron Judge, center, and DJ LeMahieu wait for him as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith stands nearby during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill AP Photo

Didi Gregorius’ grand slam rocket boosted Ryu’s ERA from 1.64 to 2.00 – in a single game. Do you have any idea how hard it is to add Point Thirty Six points to an All-Star pitchers’ ERA in late August?

Not as hard as one would think, apparently.

Bellinger: 3 strikeouts!?

That Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger of theirs? The MVP candidate struck out three times against James Paxton, who we thought was a bench player for the Chicago Bulls.

“We were looking forward to this,” Judge told reporters after the walk in the park.

Imagine that. The Yankees were visiting the winningest team in all of baseball, and weren’t shaking in their cleats.

Why would they? The only time the Dodgers proved us wrong is when we wrote they would win the World Series a few years back.

What a disappointment.

Their players are better than the Yankees’ players. Their pitchers pitch circles around that sorry excuse for a Yankees rotation.

And still, 10 to 2, in favor of the Bronx.

No doubt the Dodgers were going to bounce back with a win Saturday. Maybe they take the series Sunday night.

But, Friday showed us all we need to see.

Every time the Dodgers have a chance to make a meaningful point, they only manage to prove our point: they have long been, and will remain, an amazing regular-season watch.

Just make sure to turn the channel when the October leaves turn.