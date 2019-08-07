Clovis North sophomore swimming phenom adds to national championship collection

Clovis North’s Claire Tuggle wins Girls 500 Freestyle at State Swim Championships Watch as Clovis North's Claire Tuggle bounces back to win the Girls 500 Yard Freestyle at the 2019 CIF Swimming & Diving State Championships Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Fresno. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Clovis North's Claire Tuggle bounces back to win the Girls 500 Yard Freestyle at the 2019 CIF Swimming & Diving State Championships Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Fresno.

Fifteen-year-old Clovis North High sophomore Claire Tuggle continues to make a splash on the national swimming scene, winning the women’s 800-meter freestyle Tuesday night at the U.S. Junior National Swimming Championships at Stanford.

Tuggle, who won three titles at last year’s Junior Nationals (400 individual medley, 400 freestyle and 200 IM), pulled away from 14-year-old Jillian Cox and incoming Michigan freshman Kaitlynn Sims. Her winning time of 8 minutes 38.55 seconds was a personal-best and more than 6 seconds ahead of Cox.

Tuggle, representing the Clovis Swim Club, came in with a seed time of 8:42.37 (her previous PB), second behind Sims’ 8:36.90.

She enters coming off a strong showing in last week’s Senior Nationals also at Stanford, finishing fourth in the 400 free and sixth in the 200.

Earlier this year, she won the state high school 500 free.

The Junior Nationals continue through Saturday.