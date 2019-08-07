Sports
This Raiders fan is aiming to lose 250 pounds by the time team moves to his hometown
Las Vegas resident Paul Minor expects to be half the man he is now when the Raiders arrive in his hometown next year.
That’s saying something. You see, Minor tipped the scales at 451 pounds in February before he started on a regimen. His goal is to weigh 200 pounds by the time the Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2020 NFL season.
He’s already down to 385, and he’s getting support from many including Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley.
There’s more Raiders connection: Minor uses workout and meal plans from Jonathan Holland, an Oakland wide receiver in 2008-09 who went on to start a personal-training business.
Minor isn’t a bandwagon fan in Las Vegas. He said he’s a lifelong Raiders fan from the time he was born in San Clemente and that all his family roots for the silver and black.
Minor said he draws inspiration from the weight-loss story of Pasquale Brocco, who has gone from 605 pounds to 270 with 10% body fat.
Minor said he hits the gym every day and works out for up to two hours on cardio, weights and walking the track.
“I don’t want to be the person that I was,” he said. “I want to be the person I want to be and that’s one of the things that helps motivate me. I wasn’t happy where I was at. I like going to the gym, I really do. It really changed my outlook on life. It’s really nice to keep pushing forward.”
