This Raiders fan is aiming to lose 250 pounds by the time team moves to his hometown

Las Vegas resident and Raiders fan Paul Minor weighed himself in February and was at 451 pounds and is currently at 385 after beginning his weight loss on Feb. 8. His ultimate goal is to get at 200 pounds. Special to The Bee

Las Vegas resident Paul Minor expects to be half the man he is now when the Raiders arrive in his hometown next year.

That’s saying something. You see, Minor tipped the scales at 451 pounds in February before he started on a regimen. His goal is to weigh 200 pounds by the time the Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2020 NFL season.

He’s already down to 385, and he’s getting support from many including Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley.

There’s more Raiders connection: Minor uses workout and meal plans from Jonathan Holland, an Oakland wide receiver in 2008-09 who went on to start a personal-training business.

My goals for last week went great! My next goals actually go until July 31 which is to reach 377 pounds!



The last time I weighed 377 I was a sophomore in high school! So I’m really excited to reach that number! — I am Paul (@PaulMinor4real) July 22, 2019

Minor isn’t a bandwagon fan in Las Vegas. He said he’s a lifelong Raiders fan from the time he was born in San Clemente and that all his family roots for the silver and black.

Minor said he draws inspiration from the weight-loss story of Pasquale Brocco, who has gone from 605 pounds to 270 with 10% body fat.

Minor said he hits the gym every day and works out for up to two hours on cardio, weights and walking the track.

“I don’t want to be the person that I was,” he said. “I want to be the person I want to be and that’s one of the things that helps motivate me. I wasn’t happy where I was at. I like going to the gym, I really do. It really changed my outlook on life. It’s really nice to keep pushing forward.”