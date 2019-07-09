Fresno native plays in marquee tennis match at Wimbledon - and it’s not Sloane Stephens

Fabrice Martin of France and Raquel Atawo of the United States touch hands during a mixed doubles match on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) AP

A Fresno native took part in one of the more exciting matches at this year’s Wimbledon. Granted, it was on the losing side.

But Raquel Atawo – perhaps better known in Fresno by her maiden name of Raquel Kops-Jones – and her partner Fabrice Martin, were going up against two former singles champions.

In the end, the duo of Atawo and Martin, which was seeded No. 14, lost 7-5, 6-3 to Serena Williams and Andy Murray in the second round of mixed doubles play Tuesday.

Nonetheless, Atawo still is considered one of the best doubles players in the world and one of the top female tennis players ever to come out of Fresno, along with Sloane Stephens.

She’s earned $2,309,795 in her career since turning pro in 2004 after an All-America career at Cal.

And before starring at Cal, Atawo attended Bullard High for a couple of years (though she never played tennis with the Knights) then eventually left Fresno to hone her skills at a tennis academy in Florida.

Atawo’s older sister, Renee Kops-Jones, by the way, played tennis at Fresno State. And her father, the late Lawrence Jones, was a judge for Fresno County Superior Court.

Atawo’s match on Tuesday generated much interest because of the Williams-Murray pairing.

The high-profile duo received a loud ovation as hey walked on for Murray’s first match on Centre Court since 2017.

Murray, a two-time men’s champion, had missed last year’s tournament with an injury and is only playing doubles at the moment after having surgery on his hip.

And of course, Williams is widely regarded as the greatest female tennis player ever, and with 23 major victories to back up such a claim.

Williams and Murray produced some tough returns to often led to winning critical break points in each set.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.