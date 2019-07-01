Bucks free-agent signings make Lopez twins teammates for first time in NBA careers

Quincy Pondexter basketball camp Former Memorial High star and New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Quincy Pondexter held his four-day camp at Buchanan High. Ex-Memorial High teammates and NBA stars Robin and Brook Lopez helped out Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Memorial High star and New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Quincy Pondexter held his four-day camp at Buchanan High. Ex-Memorial High teammates and NBA stars Robin and Brook Lopez helped out Wednesday.

The NBA pairing that took eight teams and 11 seasons is finally happening: 7-foot twins Brook and Robin Lopez will be teammates.

The twins, who prepped at San Joaquin Memorial High and still maintain high visibility in Fresno during the offseason, last played together at Stanford in 2008.

But when NBA free agency opened for business Sunday, it soon became clear they would both end up on the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to multiple reports, Brook agreed to a four-year, $52 million deal to return to the Bucks and, just hours later, news broke that Robin was signing with the Bucks. Chris Haynes of Fresno, who is the senior NBA reporter for Yahoo Sports, reoprted that Robin’s deal is for two years and others say it’s worth $9.8 million.

Sources: Lopez agrees to a two-year deal at the full room exception with the second year being a player option. https://t.co/0qkFkRNc0r — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2019

Brook has had the steadier go in the league, playing his first nine seasons with the Nets in New Jersey and Brooklyn after he was picked No. 10 in the 2008 NBA Draft. He had one season with the Lakers before going to the Bucks last season, where he emerged as a 3-point shooting threat with a .365 percentage on more than six attempts per game.

For his career, Brook has averaged 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game.

Milwuakee is Robin’s sixth NBA team. He was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns but averaged just 5.8 points in 14.4 minutes per game with them over four seasons.

From there, he bounced from the New Orleans Hornets (2012-13), Portland Trail Blazers (2013-15), New York Knicks (2015-16) and the past three seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

Last season with a young Bulls team, Robin was viewed as a steadying veteran influence but he came on after the All-Star break, averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 24 games.

His career averages are 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

‘Yeah, they are nerds’

There’s a moratorium on NBA free-agent singings until July 6, when the Bucks will have something to say about their new pairing.

Robin did take to Twitter to offer a GIF: a scene from “The Simpsons” showing brothers beating on each other in a jail cell. (Robin’s hairdo has been compared to the “Simpsons” character Sideshow Bob.)

And before the news broke, Robin concluded a funny tweet conversation about “Harry Potter” characters with a notation about his brother:

“Have you guys seen Brook? Dude’s a spaz. Hufflepuff all the way man. “

It’s a window into the eclectic personalities of the 31-year-olds who maintain a faux rivalry that extends to their cats.

Yes, cats. Each Lopez has one, and each cat has an Instagram. And back in 2015 when the twins shared the same city (Brook with the Brooklyn Nets, Robin with the New York Knicks), they starred in a hilarious New York Post story where Brook maintained they couldn’t live together because their cats couldn’t get along.

It’s been that way since they went to San Joaquin Memorial together. Classmate Matt O’Neill said back then, “Yeah, they are nerds, but not in a bad way.”