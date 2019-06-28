Tony Allen explains why he was Kobe Bryant’s nemesis and praises his favorite NBA team

Tony Allen gives his gratitude on playing in the NBA Tony Allen was in Clovis this week for the Quincy Pondexter’s basketball camp and shared his time playing in the NBA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tony Allen was in Clovis this week for the Quincy Pondexter’s basketball camp and shared his time playing in the NBA.

When former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant went on his retirement tour in 2016, he presented Tony Allen with a pair of sneakers – with an autograph.

It read, “To Tony, the best defender I ever faced!”

Allen was at Buchanan High in Clovis this week for Quincy Pondexter’s basketball camp and he sent his thanks to Bryant for giving him a battle throughout their careers.

“Guarding him ... it was one of those things where ... if I don’t get this done I’m going to hear about it in film,” Allen said. “I’m just competing and I competed each game. Some days were better than others, and it’s Kobe Bryant. Big salute to him and it was a big honor to hear that.”

According to Basketball Reference, Bryant averaged 25.5 points (on 42.0% shooting) against Allen in 24 regular-season meetings. In the playoffs, Bryant averaged 26.4 points (38.7%) against Allen in 10 games.





Allen got the better of Bryant when the Boston Celtics won the 2008 NBA title over the Lakers. But Bryant and the Lakers got revenge the following season.

Allen hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2017-18 season when he was with the New Orleans Pelicans after spending seven seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Nicknamed “The Grindfather,” the 37-year-old said he doesn’t want to retire just yet “but I’m ready if they want me and I’ll play.”

Sure, being on an NBA championship team was nice, Allen said, but what he did with the Memphis Grizzlies was a highlight of his career.

The Grizzlies plan to retire his No. 9 jersey. Allen was named to the NBA All-Defensive first team three times (2012, 2013, 2015) while a member of the Grizzlies.

“I can’t take nothing away what I did in Memphis,” he said. “That’s my heart, that’s my joy. I love them. the organization, the city.”

