Trent Tompkins’ dad can dance. Dancing dad video goes viral in Fresno on Father’s Day

Check out Trent Tompkins' dad dance to Tupac at a grad party Former Central High star quarterback Trent Tompkins dad danced at his graduation party that went viral.

Quarterback Trent Tompkins made plenty of headlines during his senior season for the Central High football team, setting multiple Central Section and school records.

His father, Tod, stole the spotlight dancing at his son’s graduation party last weekend.

With Tupac’s “Gangster Party” blaring, Tompkins tossed his drink to the side and took up some room on the dance floor, showing his talents in front of family and friends and cheering onlookers. The video was shot by his son’s teammate Noah Gonzales.





The video was posted Saturday morning and went viral in less than a day, viewed more than 16,500 times on Twitter with 186 retweets and 849 likes. On Facebook, the video was viewed more than 1,300 times.

“It’s honestly surreal,” Tompkins said. “I thought it was funny. My hamstring really did hurt the next morning. I kept hearing my phone beep so I shut my ringer off. I picked it about an hour later and it had like 3,000 or 4,000 views, Then my phone kept making noise. As I’m typing I’m getting likes popping up the whole time from people around the US.”

The eldest Tompkins then jokingly said, “Now I can talk trash to Trent. His highlights didn’t get 10,000 in one day.”

Trent Tompkins is headed to UC Davis.