Ex-Clovis West swimming star Justin Wright is back at home and thinking 2020 Olympics

Justin Wright has not been able to hide his excitement this week.

The former Clovis West swimming star has been back in town, competing in the TYR Pro Series event that runs through Saturday at Clovis North.

The meet features Olympians and national team members

And Wright is thrilled to see a Clovis Unified school host a high-level event.

He was one of the first people to swim at Clovis North when the $7.1 million Aquatics Center opened in 2008.

“Snuck in with my brother before they officially open,” Wright said. “It’s really exciting to be back and have really fast swimming.”

Wright helped Clovis West to four Central Section team champions and 10 individual section championships, including three as a senior.

In 2014, he swam for University of Arizona.

It didn’t start off too well for Wright when he was a freshman.

But he soon picked up his dominating ways as Wright set a school record in the 200 fly (1:40.16) in 2015-16 season and became a two-time All-American (2017, 2018).

“At NCAA, it’s really competitive,” he said. “It was a big change and a whole lot of fun. It worked out for the better. It took a little while to get going. “

Wright made headlines in 2018 when he won the 200-meter butterfly at the Phillips 66 National Championships in Irvine. He upset Olympians Jack Conger and Chase Kalisz.

Wright has bigger goals. Like representing the United States at the 2020 Olympics.

Of course, he’ll have to qualify and he’ll likely get that chance at the Olympic Trials next July in Kansas City.

He’s competed in two trials, finishing 23rd in 2012 and ninth in 2016.

“It’s looking like this next year could be a really good chance for me,” he said. “Going into Nationals last year was a huge step. That was the first time I won something major. Hopefully, I can get that top two and make the team.”

How locals fared in finals

Clovis Swim Club had competitors in the finals.

▪ Ian Bellflower of Clovis Swim Club finished second in the C 100-meter breaststroke (1:06.73).

▪ Danielle Hermann placed sixth in the main 100-meter breaststroke (1:10.71).

▪ Ben Forbes competed in the B 200-meter freestyle and placed eighth (1:54.38).

▪ AJ Sheppard finished eighth 800-meter freestyle (8:48.77).

▪ Abby Samansky placed fourth in the B 200-meter freestyle (2:03.52) and Claire Tuggle fifth in the main (2:01.15).

▪ In the 800-meter freestyle, Tuggle finished fourth (8:56.88) and Averee Preble sixth (8:59.48).

▪ Preble followed with a first-place finish in the B 400 individual medley (4:58.55).