‘My dream school’: Edison’s Velltray Jefferson commits to USC

Edison High junior wide receiver Velltray Jefferson verbally committed to USC on Wednesday, June 13, 2019 for the 2021 Class. Special to the Bee

Edison High wide receiver Velltray Jefferson says he’s been a fan of USC football since T.J. McDonald’s senior year with the Trojans.

That was 2012, and McDonald – a former Edison star – was wrapping up a stellar USC career before moving on to the NFL.

Now Jefferson is heading to USC, too. The junior-to-be verbally committed to USC on Wednesday for the 2021 class.

“USC is my dream school,” Jefferson said. “I’ve always liked that school a lot. Something about that school ... I’m hooked on it.”

So much, he said, that if another offer comes his way, he’s not going to think about committing to that school.

Jefferson competed at USC’s Elite Camp. There, he got to mingle with the coaches and it cemented his decision in joining the Trojans.

The three-star recruit by 247Sports said USC was interested in him since his sophomore season. He previously was offered by Nevada.

But it wasn’t until Wednesday when USC offered Jefferson and he didn’t hesitate to commit right away, telling John Baxter, the Trojans’ special teams coordinator/tight ends coach.

Coincidentally, Baxter coached Jefferson’s Edison coach, Atnaf Harris, when Baxter was an assistant at Fresno State.

“I’m excited for him,” Harris said. “From Day 1, it was USC for him. ‘I want to go to USC.’ That’s been his dream school. He talked about it and he said, ‘Hey, Coach, if USC offers me, that’s where I want to go.’”





I can’t make this up, I been crying for the last 10 minutes. One of my babies, velltray Jefferson JUST COMMITTED TO USC to coninue his education and football career. I am beyond speechless and happy for this young man. WHO UP NEXT?? LETS GO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/uBukIfTUOV — Atnaf Harris (@Atnaf_Harris) June 12, 2019

Jefferson said, “It’s going to be a great opportunity for me, just to see what I can do on and off the field and help contribute when I play for the Trojans.”



