Baseball draft: Ex-local prep stars Gambrell, Frazier, Bulldogs’ Ashford go on day 2

Oregon State and former Buchanan High pitcher Grant Gambrell was selected with the second pick in the third round (80th overall) by the Kansas City Royals. Oregon State Athletics

It didn’t take long for a central San Joaquin Valley player to see his name on day 2 of the Major League Baseball draft.

Former Buchanan High pitcher Grant Gambrell was selected with the second pick in the third round (80th overall) by the Kansas City Royals.

The approximate pick value is slotted at $767,800, according to MLB.com.

The Oregon State junior right-hander went 5-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 13 games, with 13 starts. He struck out 80 in 70 innings.

Gambrell joins his teammate Adley Rutschman who went with the top overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles.

Matt Frazier to Pirates

Not long after Gambrell’s selection, the Pittsburgh Pirates took former Clovis North outfielder Matt Frazier in the third round (95th overall).

Matt Frazier, formerly of Clovis North High, was batting .412 with six doubles, two triples, one home run and 28 RBI for Arizona before suffering a broken hand in March. Stan Liu University of Arizona Athletics

The value of the pick is worth $610,800.

Frazier had a stellar season for Arizona until he suffered a broken hand against Utah in March.

The junior was batting .412 with six doubles, two triples, one home run and 28 RBI.

Still, the Pirates saw more than enough to draft Frazier, the son of Terance Frazier, who was drafted by the Oakland A’s in the 24th round of the 1992 MLB draft out of Fresno State.

Zach Ashford to Mets

Zach Ashford, who finished his Fresno State career Monday night in the NCAA Stanford Regional, went in the sixth round to the New York Mets with the 178th pick.

The center fielder is slotted to earn a $277,100 contract.