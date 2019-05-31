This Edison High cornerback makes an oral commitment to Fresno State. What he’s saying

Edison High cornerback Dezjhon Malone orally committed to Fresno State on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Edison High

Edison High cornerback Dezjhon Malone never wavered about where he wanted to play college football.

He’s getting his wish: the soon-to-be senior made his oral commitment to Fresno State on Thursday.

“My whole family would be able to come to the games and watch me play,” he said. “The whole program has turned it around and I feel it’s nothing better then making big things happen for your hometown.”





Malone said Bulldogs position coach J.D. Williams and playing with some familiar faces were factors.

“Coach J.D. is a perfect coach and knows what it takes to succeed at that level,” Malone said. “He’s a very smart guy and we had deep conversations about more then just football but life and how to set myself up to be good in life.”





Malone is listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds and a three-star recruit by 247Sports. Last season, Malone had 24 tackles, one interception and 20 pass deflections in 11 games played.

Fresno State defensive backs coach J.D. Williams discusses the development of redshirt freshman cornerbacks Chris Gaston and Wylan Free, who have played well at the start of fall camp and could challenge for starting jobs this season.

He held offers from Brigham Young and UNLV.

Malone has taken notice what the Bulldogs have done since coach Jeff Tedford arrived, going 10-4 in 2017 and 12-2 in 2018, capping each season with a bowl victory.

“I’ve seen a group of guys that want to win just as much as I want to,” he said. “I’ve seen Tedford turn the program around and be one of the top teams in the nation. I want to be a part of that, and to be a Fresno State football player means even more to me just because I’m actually from the city and I want to be able to say I’ve achieved all my goals all in my hometown.”



