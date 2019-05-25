Paniccia blisters Riverside for record-tying 63 and 4-shot lead in Fresno City Amateur golf

Four-time Fresno City Amateur champion Danny Paniccia in action in 2013. On Saturday, May 25, 2019, Paniccia tied the Riverside Golf Course record with a 9-under-par 63 to take the first-round lead in the 92nd annual event. Fresno Bee file

Danny Paniccia tied the Riverside Golf Course record with a 9-under-par 63 Saturday to take the first-round lead in the 92nd annual Fresno City Amateur Championship.

The Sunnyside Country Club pro had an eagle on the par-5 ninth, eight birdies and just one bogey (at the par-3 15th). He tied the record set by Matt Bettencourt in the 4-ball City Championships back in December 2000.

Paniccia likely benefited from a little extra competitive time on the course: He won the City Am Masters handicap flight last weekend.

The Clovis West High graduate (1995) played at Fresno State and then on the Canadian Tour as a pro, leaving it in 2006. He’s a four-time City Am champion (1996 and three straight from 2010-12).

Former Fresno State golfer Josh Watney was second at 5-under 67. Tyler Zaentz of Sunnyside was third at 68. Michael Jura (San Joaquin Country Club) and Lane Pulliam (Kings River Golf & Country Club) were tied for fourth at 69.

Phil Henderson of Sunnyside and Teddy Schrier of Turlock were at 70, and five were tied at 71.

Defending champion Jason Higton opened with a 76.

Round two was scheduled for Sunday, weather permitting, with the final round of top 40 plus ties teeing off Monday.