City’s hot start against top County pitcher leads to All-Star rout
City sweeps County 9-0 in All Star Baseball Friday night
Some of the best and brightest local high school baseball players took to the Chukchansi Park diamond Friday evening as the City All-Stars defeated the County 9-0.
City batted around in the home half of the first inning, scoring four runs. After three of the first four batters reached base safely, City started driving them all home. Buchanan High center fielder Brock Jones had the first of four consecutive RBI hits, culminating with a run-scoring double by Clovis West outfielder Gordon Vaughn, all against Sanger pitcher Jake Harrell, who led his team to the Central Section Division II championship game last weekend.
“Harrell is a great pitcher. He’s going to Fresno State for a reason and they got hit after hit after hit in that first inning and I think that made us pretty relaxed after that,” City coach James Patrick said.
Patrick, who is retiring after 32 seasons as coach of the Clovis High baseball team, said that a win in the City-County All-Star game was a fitting end to a highly successful career that saw him win nine section crowns and two national titles.
“I’m a pretty competitive person and that is probably why I stayed coaching baseball for so long,” Patrick said. “When you win, it kind of validates all your hard work.”
City has now won nine of the last 11 meetings in the series.
