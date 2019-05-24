Top times by Buchanan girls, Clovis North boys 400 relay teams early highlight at state meet

Buchanan High’s Christian Johnson throws the discus during CIF State Track and Field Championships qualifying Friday, May 24, 2019 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

It is survive and advance for all of the athletes competing Friday in the 101st CIF state track and field championships at Buchanan High’s Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

The field of elite athletes is trimmed to Saturday’s finalists in all events except the 3,200-meter run, which goes straight to the finals.

Central Section athletes who made the cut include:

▪ Qualifying leaders inboth 400 relays, by the Buchanan girls (46.92 seconds) and the Clovis North boys (41.15). Each event had three nine-team heats with schools vying to make the nine-team final.

Clovis North’s Caleb Foster anchored the final stretch to give the Broncos the best time this season.





It was a busy day for Foster who also qualified in the long jump, topping out at 23-10. Later, he was set to compete in the triple jump.

▪ Buchanan discus throwers Kyler Van Grouw (176 feet 3 inches) and Christian Johnson (177-4).





▪ Meagen Lowe of Buchanan had the fourth-best time (4:51.34) in the 1,600. She’s also set to run the 3,200.

▪ Clovis West senior Dante Chachere advanced with a 22-1.5 in the long jump.

Qualifying continues through the last scheduled event at 9:40 p.m. Friday. This story will be updated with highlights and photos.

For live results, go here.

On Saturday, field finals are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. and track finals at 6 p.m. Tickets are $14 general, $8 children under 13, students with ASB cards and seniors 65-plus.