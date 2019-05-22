Higton back to defend title in 92nd Fresno City Amateur Golf Championship

A sign at the entrance to Riverside Golf Course. Fresno Bee file photo

The 92nd annual Fresno City Amateur Golf Championship tees off Saturday in its routine Memorial Day weekend slot at Riverside Golf Course.

A field of 135 is set to play in three-man groups Saturday and Sunday, with the low 40 scores and ties advancing to the final round Monday.

Defending champion Jason Higton, the former Bullard High and University of the Pacific golfer who also won the 2000 City Am, is back. The entry list boasts 10 former champions who have won 18 past titles.

Higton is in the Saturday 1:10 p.m. pairing with his brother, Ryan Higton, and 2005 winner Josh Watney.

The Bee started the tournament in 1928 and it hasn’t skipped a year. The first 12 City Ams were split between Sunnyside and Fort Washington country clubs before moving to the newly opened Fresno Municipal Golf Course (now Riverside) in 1939, according to central San Joaquin Valley golf historian Bill Finn. He started as tournament chairman in 1972 and now is chairman emeritus.

City Am flight champions were crowned last weekend including past overall champions Danny Paniccia (Masters) and Greg Loosigian (Senior) plus Rob Adolph (Super Senior) and Hannah Facchini (Ladies). Handicap flight winners were Carnell Austin, Ryen Hirata, Jeffrey Hartman and Naothai Vang.